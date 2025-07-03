$41.810.01
Exclusives
Ukraine received $22 billion from partners, needs $39.3 billion by year-end - Ministry of Finance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 137 views

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine attracted $22 billion in external financing during the first six months of 2025. International support allowed for the provision of social and humanitarian expenditures, while domestic resources are directed towards security and defense.

Ukraine has already received $22 billion in external financing this year, while the need until the end of the year is $39.3 billion, the Ministry of Finance reported on July 3, writes UNN.

Details

"In the first 6 months of 2025, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine attracted external financing to the State Budget of Ukraine in the amount of 22 billion US dollars," the report says.

International support, as indicated, allowed to fully cover expenditures for social and humanitarian purposes. At the same time, the Ministry of Finance continues to direct all internal financial resources to the security and defense sector.

Providers of budget support in 2025:

  • G7 countries and the EU through the ERA mechanism (from revenues from frozen assets of the Russian Federation) – $17.6 billion;
    • EU (Ukraine Facility) – $3.8 billion (concessional financing and grants);
      • IMF – $400 million;
        • Japan – $190 million (concessional financing);
          • World Bank – $50 million (concessional financing).

            The Ministry of Finance indicated that the need for external financing until the end of 2025 is 39.3 billion US dollars.

            Addition

            In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, international partners, as indicated, have directed more than 137 billion US dollars in budget support to Ukraine.

