Starmer to ask Europe to take more responsibility for defense - Bloomberg

Starmer to ask Europe to take more responsibility for defense - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 59865 views

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer plans to appeal to EU leaders to strengthen their role in the defense of Europe. At the meeting in Brussels, he will also discuss the continuation of military support for Ukraine.

During his visit to Brussels on February 3 for an informal meeting of the European Council, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer wants to urge EU leaders to take on more responsibility for the continent's defense and security against growing threats from Russia, as well as to continue to provide military support to Ukraine. The process is reported by Bloomberg, UNN writes.

Details

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will call on European countries to step up and take on more responsibility for defense and security as Russia's war in Ukraine approaches the end of its third year.

During a visit to Brussels on Monday for an informal meeting of the European Council, Starmer will urge leaders to take on more of the burden of protecting the continent from growing threats from Moscow. He will also urge the bloc to maintain military support for Ukraine, according to a statement from his office.

Recall

On January 16, during his visit to Kyiv, Keir Starmer emphasized the importance of ensuring Ukraine's strong position. The British prime minister holds his seventh meeting with Zelenskyy to sign a “100-year partnership” agreement.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
european-councilEuropean Council
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
brusselsBrussels
ukraineUkraine

