Starmer to ask Europe to take more responsibility for defense - Bloomberg

During his visit to Brussels on February 3 for an informal meeting of the European Council, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer wants to urge EU leaders to take on more responsibility for the continent's defense and security against growing threats from Russia, as well as to continue to provide military support to Ukraine. The process is reported by Bloomberg, UNN writes.

Details

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will call on European countries to step up and take on more responsibility for defense and security as Russia's war in Ukraine approaches the end of its third year.

During a visit to Brussels on Monday for an informal meeting of the European Council, Starmer will urge leaders to take on more of the burden of protecting the continent from growing threats from Moscow. He will also urge the bloc to maintain military support for Ukraine, according to a statement from his office.

Recall

On January 16, during his visit to Kyiv, Keir Starmer emphasized the importance of ensuring Ukraine's strong position. The British prime minister holds his seventh meeting with Zelenskyy to sign a “100-year partnership” agreement.