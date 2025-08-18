Great Britain will support a peace agreement with Ukraine, even if it does not include a ceasefire as a prerequisite. This was stated by the spokesman for Prime Minister Keir Starmer, writes The Guardian, reports UNN.

Details

The spokesman for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with the media over the past half hour, hinting that Great Britain would support a peace agreement with Ukraine without a ceasefire as a precondition. - the message says.

"We have always said that we want to see a sustainable and just peace for Ukraine," he said. - he also said.

According to him, the agreement should guarantee the return of peace to Europe, ensure the security of Ukrainians, stop the killings and achieve a peace in which "the Ukrainian people will be able to live without fear of renewed attack."

When asked if this meant a change in position, the spokesman replied: "We want to see an end to the killings. If you can put an end to the killings and achieve lasting peace in one fell swoop, then so much the better."

He also emphasized that the issue of Ukraine's borders should be decided by the country itself during negotiations.

"Ukraine's borders must be determined by the country itself during negotiations," he added, emphasizing that "international borders should not be changed by force." Recall

