Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan
Kyiv • UNN
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with Turkish President Erdogan about the war in Ukraine. The British leader invited the Turkish foreign minister to an emergency summit in London and reaffirmed his continued support for Ukraine.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer had a conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the Russian-Ukrainian war. The head of the British government also invited a representative of Ankara to an emergency summit on Ukraine in London. This was reported by the press service of the British government, according to UNN.
It is noted that the conversation between the leaders of the countries took place on Friday, February 28.
The Prime Minister spoke about his recent visit to the United States and the importance of cooperation with international partners to maintain European security
The British government reports that during a conversation about the war in Ukraine, the British prime minister reaffirmed his country's commitment to support the Ukrainian side “for as long as necessary to deter Russian aggression.
The prime minister will continue to lay out his goals at a leaders' summit he is convening in London on Sunday, and said he looks forward to the Turkish foreign minister (Hakan Fidan - ed.) participating in those talks
In addition, Downing Street added that the leaders agreed to keep in touch.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed “unwavering” support for Ukraine after speaking with the US and Ukrainian presidents. The talks followed a tense meeting between Trump and Zelenskiy in the Oval Office.
