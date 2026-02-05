$43.170.02
51.030.08
ukenru
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 102 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
09:53 AM • 632 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
09:33 AM • 4230 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
09:26 AM • 4522 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
09:20 AM • 4502 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
07:22 AM • 8866 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:10 PM • 17866 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 28022 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
February 4, 07:40 PM • 21975 views
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
February 4, 06:32 PM • 20891 views
Zelenskyy announced a prisoner exchange in the near future
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
3m/s
92%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia attacks Kyiv region with drones: one person injured in Vyshhorod districtFebruary 5, 12:59 AM • 13107 views
Putin's surname is mentioned over a thousand times in the Epstein files: the pedophile sought to establish close contact with the dictatorFebruary 5, 01:10 AM • 7798 views
Silver plummets again: 17% drop negates market recovery attempts; gold also fallsPhoto05:01 AM • 9800 views
Russian drone attack on Kyiv: high-rise buildings damaged, casualties reportedPhoto05:37 AM • 11194 views
Occupiers are transferring troops to the north of Donetsk region, the format of the transfer is atypical - AndryushchenkoPhoto07:12 AM • 9432 views
Publications
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 94 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 42864 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 73456 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 73668 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 112744 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Donald Tusk
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Kyiv Oblast
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 20345 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 11941 views
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips costVideoFebruary 4, 06:16 PM • 11799 views
"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughtersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:19 PM • 14876 views
McG's Film with Chris Pratt Reveals Release Date and First StillsPhotoFebruary 4, 04:32 PM • 13143 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The New York Times
Starlink

Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 634 views

Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are blocked. This led to a catastrophe in the enemy's troop management and a halt to assault operations, said "Flash," an advisor to the Minister of Defense.

Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov

Starlink terminals, whitelisted in Ukraine, are working, while Russian terminals have been blocked, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Whitelisted Starlinks are working - Russian terminals have already been blocked

- Fedorov said on social media.

"The enemy on the fronts does not even have a problem, the enemy has a catastrophe. All troop control has collapsed. Assault operations have been stopped in many areas. Regarding our troops, it was found that there were problems for those who did not promptly submit lists for private Starlinks. The processing is ongoing," added Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov, advisor to the Minister of Defense.

Details

The Minister of Defense announced that the verification of Starlink terminals is ongoing.

"The first batch of terminals that made it to the 'whitelist' is already working. Currently, 'whitelists' are updated once a day. If you submitted your terminal for registration, but it is not yet working, you should wait. This is a very large-scale process that takes time. In parallel, we are already working to ensure that data is submitted for verification in real-time," Fedorov said.

He added that civilians need to verify their Starlinks through the ASC. For legal entities, a corresponding service will soon be available on the "Diia" portal, the minister said.

"Our team, together with partners, promptly handles all cases. I thank the military and commanders who promptly verified their terminals. The continuity and stability of communication for the front is critically important," emphasized the head of the Ministry of Defense.

Fedorov explained Starlink verification by the military for uninterrupted communication: appealed to commanders04.02.26, 09:57 • 3052 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in UkraineTechnologies
Sanctions
Technology
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Diia (service)
Starlink
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine