Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov

Starlink terminals, whitelisted in Ukraine, are working, while Russian terminals have been blocked, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on Thursday, UNN reports.

"The enemy on the fronts does not even have a problem, the enemy has a catastrophe. All troop control has collapsed. Assault operations have been stopped in many areas. Regarding our troops, it was found that there were problems for those who did not promptly submit lists for private Starlinks. The processing is ongoing," added Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov, advisor to the Minister of Defense.

Details

The Minister of Defense announced that the verification of Starlink terminals is ongoing.

"The first batch of terminals that made it to the 'whitelist' is already working. Currently, 'whitelists' are updated once a day. If you submitted your terminal for registration, but it is not yet working, you should wait. This is a very large-scale process that takes time. In parallel, we are already working to ensure that data is submitted for verification in real-time," Fedorov said.

He added that civilians need to verify their Starlinks through the ASC. For legal entities, a corresponding service will soon be available on the "Diia" portal, the minister said.

"Our team, together with partners, promptly handles all cases. I thank the military and commanders who promptly verified their terminals. The continuity and stability of communication for the front is critically important," emphasized the head of the Ministry of Defense.

