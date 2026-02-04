Fedorov explained Starlink verification by the military for uninterrupted communication: appealed to commanders

Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov emphasized the importance of verifying all Starlink terminals for defense purposes and explained how to do it, UNN writes.

Details

"The process of Starlink verification in Ukraine continues. Citizens are actively adding terminals to the 'white list' to ensure their operation," said Defense Minister Fedorov.

"Now it is critically important to verify all terminals used for defense purposes. For this, the military needs to transfer all Starlink terminal numbers through the DELTA system to the 'white list'," Fedorov emphasized.

He pointed out that "there is no need to put your own terminals on the balance sheet of a military unit or transfer account data." It is enough to add the terminal to the "white list" so that it continues to work after blocking.

"Eventually, we will build a process so that SpaceX receives data for terminal registration in real time," the minister said.

"I appeal to commanders of all levels: organize the verification of Starlink terminals to ensure continuity and stability of communication," the head of the Ministry of Defense emphasized.

Recall

Ukraine has launched the registration of Starlink terminals through a "white list" in response to their use by Russians.

Starlink's "whitelist": how to find KIT-number and UTID to get verified and use the terminal