Starlink's "whitelist": how to find KIT-number and UTID to get verified and use the terminal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

Ukraine is implementing a "whitelist" for Starlink terminals to prevent their unauthorized use by Russians. Only verified and registered devices will work, while others will be disconnected.

Starlink's "whitelist": how to find KIT-number and UTID to get verified and use the terminal

Soon, only verified and registered Starlink terminals will operate in Ukraine, and all others will be disconnected. This is a response to the unlawful use by Russians of drones with this commercially available technology to terrorize the civilian population. The Ministry of Defense explained how to find out the KIT number and UTID to pass verification and use the terminal, UNN reports.

A "whitelist" for Starlink satellite terminals is being introduced in Ukraine. This is a response to Russia's unlawful use of drones with this commercially available technology to terrorize the civilian population. Soon, only verified and registered terminals will operate in Ukraine, and all others will be disconnected. For increased caution, authorized terminals will only operate in stationary mode and at low speeds while moving.

- the message says.

To verify Starlink, you just need to go through a simple and convenient verification procedure. To do this, first of all, you need to find out the KIT number and/or UTID.

The KIT number of the kit is indicated on the shipping label of the Starlink kit. For example: KIT00000000.

The UTID is indicated in the Starlink application. If you have recently downloaded the application, click "Connect to Wi-Fi" and select the STARLINK network.

On the main screen of the Starlink application, click the "Menu" button in the upper left corner of the page. Then scroll down the page and click the information bubble with the letter "i" to view the UTID details.

In the "Starlink" section, find the Starlink ID/terminal ID. For example: 01000000-00000000-00e1c9f7. Ignore the letters "ut" in front.

Recall

In Ukraine, registration of Starlink terminals is being launched through a "whitelist" in response to their use by Russians.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineTechnologies
Technology
Brand
War in Ukraine
Starlink
Ukraine