Starlink's "whitelist": how to find KIT-number and UTID to get verified and use the terminal

Soon, only verified and registered Starlink terminals will operate in Ukraine, and all others will be disconnected. This is a response to the unlawful use by Russians of drones with this commercially available technology to terrorize the civilian population. The Ministry of Defense explained how to find out the KIT number and UTID to pass verification and use the terminal, UNN reports.

To verify Starlink, you just need to go through a simple and convenient verification procedure. To do this, first of all, you need to find out the KIT number and/or UTID.

The KIT number of the kit is indicated on the shipping label of the Starlink kit. For example: KIT00000000.

The UTID is indicated in the Starlink application. If you have recently downloaded the application, click "Connect to Wi-Fi" and select the STARLINK network.

On the main screen of the Starlink application, click the "Menu" button in the upper left corner of the page. Then scroll down the page and click the information bubble with the letter "i" to view the UTID details.

In the "Starlink" section, find the Starlink ID/terminal ID. For example: 01000000-00000000-00e1c9f7. Ignore the letters "ut" in front.

