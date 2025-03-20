Spring break for students in the capital: when will it start and how long will it last
Kyiv • UNN
Spring break in Kyiv will last from March 24 to March 30 inclusive, schools will continue to operate in various formats until the beginning of the holidays. Applications for the first grade will begin on April 1.
Spring holidays for schoolchildren in Kyiv will start on March 24 and last until March 30 inclusive. This is reported by UNN with reference to the KMDA website.
According to the recommended structure of the academic year, spring holidays for schoolchildren will begin in the capital on March 24. Before the start of the holidays, Kyiv educational institutions will continue standard work in full-time, mixed and distance formats, taking into account the security situation and following the algorithm of actions in case an air raid is announced before the start of classes
Over 100,000 children have returned to in-person learning since September last year - Shmyhal18.03.25, 12:17 • 46174 views
The official also noted that for schoolchildren during the holidays, educational institutions will organize club work, information and educational and educational events. For managers and managers of the "Education" sector, the Institute of Postgraduate Education of the Kyiv Metropolitan University named after Borys Grinchenko has prepared a program of psycho-emotional recovery "Be healthy!", and for teachers - a series of webinars and trainings on psychological relief and professional development programs.
The KMDA also reminded that from April 1, metropolitan schools will start accepting applications for the first grades. This year, parents can apply online for the first time via the Service Portal in the "Enroll a child in school" section. Documents can also be submitted in person, by e-mail or by post.
Addition
Earlier, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reported that currently 1.6 million children in grades 1-4 receive free meals in educational institutions. This practice is planned to be extended to all students, including those who live and study in the frontline regions.
Shmyhal also reported that work on the "New Ukrainian School" project is underway. This year, more than two billion hryvnias were allocated for its implementation.