Over 100,000 children have returned to in-person learning since September last year - Shmyhal
Kyiv • UNN
Since September last year, over 100,000 children have returned to in-person learning. This year, UAH 6.2 billion has been allocated for the construction of shelters and UAH 1.6 billion for school buses.
Since September last year, more than 100,000 children have returned to full-time education. A record subvention has been allocated for the construction of school shelters and the purchase of school buses of Ukrainian production. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.
More than 100,000 children have returned to full-time education since September last year. We strive to bring this figure to 300,000,
The Prime Minister also announced that this year they have provided a record UAH 6.2 billion in subventions for the construction of school shelters.
At the last meeting, we distributed more than UAH 3.8 billion among communities for the implementation of 60 projects. We will soon send new funds to the field so that our children are safe
UAH 1.6 billion was allocated for the purchase of more than 600 school buses. Children from all over Ukraine will have normal access to education. This is a matter of principle for us. We purchase buses of Ukrainian production and develop the domestic auto industry, Shmyhal said.
