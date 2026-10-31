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Spotify is preparing an AI service for remixes and covers - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7276 views

Spotify plans to launch an AI service for creating remixes and covers in the first quarter of 2027. The company is negotiating with labels and artists.

Spotify is preparing an AI service for remixes and covers - FT

Spotify plans to launch a new AI-based service in early 2027 that will allow listeners to create their own remixes and covers of songs. The company is negotiating licensing agreements and is trying to persuade artists to use the technology. Financial Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to sources familiar with the plans, the streaming company plans to launch the product in the first quarter of next year, possibly before the Grammy Awards ceremony in February. One of these sources said that Spotify is considering charging subscribers an additional $4–5 per month for the service.

The product will allow subscribers to use AI to create their own versions of popular songs, for example, turning a folk song into a dance track or creating the impression that one artist is performing a cover of another artist’s music.

The sources warned that the timing and pricing have not yet been finalized and may change.

Spotify shares jumped nearly 6% on Friday, October 30, after the publication of a Financial Times article about the company’s plans to create AI-based remixes. The company declined to comment.

Spotify is negotiating licensing agreements with Sony Music and Warner Music that would allow it to introduce the feature. The company has reached agreements with Universal Music Group, the independent label-licensing group Merlin, and the French music company Believe.

According to sources familiar with the talks, Spotify and Universal, the world’s largest record company, have held meetings with individual artists to persuade them to provide their music for the service.

The launch is an important test of whether the music industry can turn generative AI into a new source of revenue despite resistance from some artists.

Spotify and Universal to allow fans to create AI covers of songs23.05.26, 22:55 • 5912 views

Julia Shramko

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