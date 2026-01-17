Sport forged by war: young skiers in Chernihiv train at a bombed-out base

Photo: AP

Despite destroyed buildings and constant air raid alerts, the State Sports Ski Base of Olympic Reserve in Chernihiv continues to function. Approximately 350 children and teenagers train at the facility, which nurtured the first Olympic medalist of independent Ukraine, demonstrating incredible resilience. This is stated in an Associated Press article, writes UNN.

Life at the base has adapted to the realities of war: skiers practice their technique on tracks amidst a forest scarred by shelling, and during sirens, they smoothly move to an underground bomb shelter. The sports infrastructure, located on the outskirts of the city, was severely damaged in 2022 during the offensive on Kyiv, but remains a hub for training future champions.

We have adapted so well – even the children – that sometimes we don't even react. Although this goes against safety rules, the children are hardened by war. Adapting to this has changed them psychologically – said 67-year-old coach Mykola Vorchak in a comment to the Associated Press.

Life in Spartan conditions

Due to extensive damage to dormitories and administrative buildings, changing rooms and coaches' offices are now located in temporary structures. In summer and autumn, athletes use asphalt tracks, dotted with traces of explosions, for roller skiing, and in winter, they return to snow-covered forest routes.

Although elite athletes often train abroad due to power outages and facility closures, the Chernihiv base remains critically important for mass children's sports. Many areas around the complex are still inaccessible due to unexploded ordnance, forcing athletes to stay only within fenced and checked areas.

