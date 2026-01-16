Ukrainian lugers win 'silver' and 'bronze' in men's doubles at Nations Cup

Ukrainian lugers performed brilliantly at the Nations Cup in Oberhof, winning two awards in the men's doubles — "silver" and "bronze." This was reported by the NOC of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The race within the Nations Cup stage in German Oberhof proved successful for Ukrainian men's two-man crews. Two of our "doubles" immediately ascended the podium. - the message says.

Ihor Hoi and Nazarii Kachmar became silver medalists, trailing the winners of the race — German duo Moritz Jäger and Valentin Steudte — by 0.229 seconds. Danyil Martsinovskyi and Bohdan Babura showed the third result on the track in Oberhof, finishing 0.343 seconds behind the leaders.

Andriy Mandziy won gold at the Nations Cup in luge in Oberhof. This is his second consecutive gold medal this season.