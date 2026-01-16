Ukrainian lugers win 'silver' and 'bronze' in men's doubles at Nations Cup

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
06:27 PM • 100 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
06:20 PM • 502 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
05:23 PM • 5760 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
01:20 PM • 12712 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
12:36 PM • 29886 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 28294 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 26193 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 25004 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 23900 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
January 16, 08:00 AM • 33318 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Due to new Russian attacks, two regions are without power, Kyiv and two regions have restrictions, and emergency blackouts are in effect in several regions - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 16, 09:52 AM • 6890 views
TCC has no right to forcibly detain citizens - court rulingJanuary 16, 09:54 AM • 29729 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 16980 views
Ukraine to be covered by an Asian anticyclone, with snow and storms in places: weather forecast for January 17-1812:42 PM • 11509 views
Ukraine and US have differences on peace agreement - Zelenskyy02:04 PM • 10120 views
Publications
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
05:23 PM • 5760 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhoto04:00 PM • 6052 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 44504 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 76069 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 94220 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Tymoshenko
Petr Pavel
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Germany
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 16997 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 23461 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 35151 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 55991 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 89553 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok

Ukrainian lugers win 'silver' and 'bronze' in men's doubles at Nations Cup

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

Ukrainian lugers won 'silver' and 'bronze' in men's doubles at the Nations Cup in Oberhof. Ihor Hoi and Nazarii Kachmar came in second, while Danyil Martsinovskyi and Bohdan Babura finished third.

Ukrainian lugers win 'silver' and 'bronze' in men's doubles at Nations Cup

Ukrainian lugers performed brilliantly at the Nations Cup in Oberhof, winning two awards in the men's doubles — "silver" and "bronze." This was reported by the NOC of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The race within the Nations Cup stage in German Oberhof proved successful for Ukrainian men's two-man crews. Two of our "doubles" immediately ascended the podium.

- the message says.

Ihor Hoi and Nazarii Kachmar became silver medalists, trailing the winners of the race — German duo Moritz Jäger and Valentin Steudte — by 0.229 seconds. Danyil Martsinovskyi and Bohdan Babura showed the third result on the track in Oberhof, finishing 0.343 seconds behind the leaders.

Recall

Andriy Mandziy won gold at the Nations Cup in luge in Oberhof. This is his second consecutive gold medal this season.

Olga Rozgon

Sports
Germany