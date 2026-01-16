$43.180.08
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
12:36 PM • 17937 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
12:29 PM • 17137 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
11:02 AM • 17775 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
10:01 AM • 18612 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
08:50 AM • 20487 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
January 16, 08:00 AM • 28877 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answer
January 16, 05:32 AM • 33253 views
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM • 26182 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 36390 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Ukrainian luger Mandziy wins Nations Cup gold in Oberhof

Kyiv • UNN

 • 594 views

Andriy Mandziy won gold at the Nations Cup in luge in Oberhof. This is his second consecutive gold medal of the season.

Ukrainian luger Mandziy wins Nations Cup gold in Oberhof

Ukrainian luger Andriy Mandziy won gold at the Nations Cup in luge in Oberhof, Germany, writes UNN with reference to the NOC of Ukraine.

Ukrainian luger Andriy Mandziy won another stage of the Nations Cup, which took place in Oberhof, Germany

- reported the NOC of Ukraine.

Details

For the athlete, this is the second gold medal in a row this season - after gold in Winterberg, he also previously won "bronze".

With a result of 43.241 seconds, Andriy Mandziy climbed to the top of the podium in the men's singles luge. Silver was won by Mateusz Sochowicz of Poland (43.345), and bronze by Svante Kohala of Sweden (43.477), the Ministry of Youth and Sports reported.

Anton Dukach's performance was also noted, as he stopped one step short of the podium. Anton took fourth place, losing to the bronze medalist by only 0.002 seconds.

Supplement

The qualification period for the 2026 Olympic Games has officially ended for luge athletes. According to the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, Ukraine has secured a record number of licenses in this sport – 10. The XXV Winter Olympic Games will take place from February 6 to 22 in Milan-Cortina (Italy).

The competitive week will continue in Oberhof with the World Cup.

Julia Shramko

Sports
Gold
Milan
Italy
Germany