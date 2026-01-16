Ukrainian luger Mandziy wins Nations Cup gold in Oberhof

Ukrainian luger Andriy Mandziy won gold at the Nations Cup in luge in Oberhof, Germany, writes UNN with reference to the NOC of Ukraine.

Details

For the athlete, this is the second gold medal in a row this season - after gold in Winterberg, he also previously won "bronze".

With a result of 43.241 seconds, Andriy Mandziy climbed to the top of the podium in the men's singles luge. Silver was won by Mateusz Sochowicz of Poland (43.345), and bronze by Svante Kohala of Sweden (43.477), the Ministry of Youth and Sports reported.

Anton Dukach's performance was also noted, as he stopped one step short of the podium. Anton took fourth place, losing to the bronze medalist by only 0.002 seconds.

Supplement

The qualification period for the 2026 Olympic Games has officially ended for luge athletes. According to the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, Ukraine has secured a record number of licenses in this sport – 10. The XXV Winter Olympic Games will take place from February 6 to 22 in Milan-Cortina (Italy).

The competitive week will continue in Oberhof with the World Cup.