Ukraine expects heat up to +39 with heavy downpours: weather forecast for July 9
Ukraine expects heat up to +39 with heavy downpours: weather forecast for July 9
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Spied on Defense Forces in Sumy region: SBU detained FSB-recruited traitor officer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

The SBU detained a former reserve lieutenant colonel of the Defense Forces, who was recruited by the FSB after being discharged from service in 2023. He collected information about Ukrainian Armed Forces units in the Sumy region and was supposed to create an enemy network.

Spied on Defense Forces in Sumy region: SBU detained FSB-recruited traitor officer

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a deeply undercover agent of the Russian FSB who was spying near the front line and forming his own group of informants. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SSU.

Details

According to the service, the detainee turned out to be a former serviceman, a reserve lieutenant colonel of one of the components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. After being legally discharged from service in 2023, he began cooperating with the enemy.

His recruitment was handled by one of the heads of the FSB border department, who later received a general's rank for successful recruitment. The recruited agent-traitor was collecting information about units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Sumy region: for this, he used acquaintances among Ukrainian soldiers with whom he befriended after being discharged from service.

The agent was also supposed to create an enemy network in border areas from active and former servicemen. The detainee was notified of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 2 of Art. 111 (treason committed under martial law);
    • Part 2 of Art. 332 (illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine).

      He currently faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

      Recall

      In Rivne, the SBU counterintelligence prevented a terrorist attack and detained an RF agent who planted explosives in a hotel.

      Yevhen Ustimenko

      Yevhen Ustimenko

      SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
      Sumy Oblast
      Security Service of Ukraine
      Ukraine
      Rivne
