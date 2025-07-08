Spied on Defense Forces in Sumy region: SBU detained FSB-recruited traitor officer

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a deeply undercover agent of the Russian FSB who was spying near the front line and forming his own group of informants. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SSU.

Details

According to the service, the detainee turned out to be a former serviceman, a reserve lieutenant colonel of one of the components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. After being legally discharged from service in 2023, he began cooperating with the enemy.

His recruitment was handled by one of the heads of the FSB border department, who later received a general's rank for successful recruitment. The recruited agent-traitor was collecting information about units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Sumy region: for this, he used acquaintances among Ukrainian soldiers with whom he befriended after being discharged from service.

The agent was also supposed to create an enemy network in border areas from active and former servicemen. The detainee was notified of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Art. 111 (treason committed under martial law);

Part 2 of Art. 332 (illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine).

He currently faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

In Rivne, the SBU counterintelligence prevented a terrorist attack and detained an RF agent who planted explosives in a hotel.