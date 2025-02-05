Special Tribunal for Russia: the Council of Europe formulated the main elements of the legal text

The European Union has laid the legal groundwork for the establishment of a special tribunal to review the crimes of Russia's aggression against Ukraine. The tribunal will be authorized to prosecute Russian political and military leaders. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Council of Europe and Voice of America.

Details

A statement by the Council of Europe on February 4 said that during the 13th meeting of the Core Group in Brussels, the legal basis for the Special Tribunal was laid, including key elements of its statute.

In April last year, we opened the Register of Damages for those who suffered from Russian aggression, and now the work on the compensation mechanism is in full swing. In addition, the European Court of Human Rights is still considering more than 4,000 cases against Russia related to the events in Crimea, Donbas and the full-scale war in Ukraine - the Council of Europe said in a statement.

According to the Voice of America, leading lawyers from EU institutions have also formulated key elements of the “draft Schuman Statute,” the main legal text that will govern the functioning of the special tribunal.

It is noted that the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said: “When Russia decided to move its tanks across the borders of Ukraine, in violation of the UN Charter, it committed one of the most serious violations: a crime of aggression. Now justice will be served.

According to Ursula von der Leyen, justice “cannot be without compensation.

russia must be held accountable for its aggression, and it must pay - said the President of the European Commission.

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, called the progress made in establishing the special tribunal significant and welcomed this “big step” towards its creation.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset. The parties discussed the establishment of a special tribunal for the crime of aggression and the release of Ukrainian prisoners.

