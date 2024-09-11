Kostin: Discussion on creating a special tribunal for Russia is very active

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 196306 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197308 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186142 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Kostin: Discussion on creating a special tribunal for Russia is very active

Kostin: Discussion on creating a special tribunal for Russia is very active

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21566 views

Prosecutor General Andrey Kostin reported on an active discussion on the creation of a special tribunal for Russia. A proposal to conclude an agreement with the Council of Europe is being considered, which would allow other countries to join this mechanism.

The countries that are members of the Coordination Group have the energy to discuss the model of an international tribunal. The discussion is very active. One of the proposals that is currently on the table is to conclude an agreement with the Council of Europe that is the same in legal content as the one concluded on the register of losses. This will allow not only Council of Europe countries but also others to join the creation of this international mechanism. This was announced by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin during a briefing, UNN reports .

The countries that are part of the coordination group have energy. This is very important, because there are many rumors that someone is tired, which is not true. The discussion is very active, and very active not only within the framework of the coordination group meeting that will take place in Vienna in mid-September. There is some communication that goes through diplomatic channels. That is, we are trying to find a common solution. The way it looks now, one of the proposals on the table is to conclude an agreement with the Council of Europe, an agreement of the same legal content as the one concluded on the register of losses. This will allow not only Council of Europe countries but also other countries to join the creation of this international mechanism,

- Kostin said.

The Prosecutor General said that they are currently discussing what the sequence of actions should be.

Now we are discussing what the sequence of actions should be, because our position is that we are in favor of an agreement being concluded. It is also about the political will of the countries that have already officially supported the idea of creating a special tribunal, realizing that the crime of aggression cannot go unpunished. That is, by supporting this political will, we should expect to join this agreement with the Council of Europe. Next, we will work on the tribunal's charter, which should regulate all procedures. Of course, the discussion on personal immunity is ongoing, and it is complicated. There is a certain discussion about the legal definition of the crime of aggression, not all countries support the definition contained in the Rome Statute, but this legal discussion is important, but it is more technical in nature,

- Kostin said.

That is, according to him, there is a movement.  

Our team is preparing for the next meetings of the coordination group very carefully. So we will see what the results will be after the meeting in September,

- said the Prosecutor General.

In addition, Kostin said that there is a parallel discussion on amendments to the Kampala Agreement of the Rome Statute, which expanded the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court to investigate the crime of aggression.  

We all understand the difficulties of starting the procedure in accordance with the existing model of the Kampala Agreement, but given the discussion that is taking place at the expert level among the countries that are parties to the Rome Statute, it seems that it is probably necessary to change the model contained in the Kampala Agreement. There is an ongoing discussion about changing this model,

- Kostin said.

Addendum

The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe adopted an important decision regarding the special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

The then-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomed the decision of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe to prepare documents and a potential draft agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the actual establishment of a special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

In April 2024 it was reportedthat 44 countries supported the creation of a special tribunal for Russia.

European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders reportedthat the International Special Tribunal for the Prosecution of War Crimes could be established by the end of 2024.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

