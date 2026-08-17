Spain saved the remains of 11th-century kings amid the threat of a wildfire - video released

In Spain, they showed how the remains of 11th-century Spanish kings were transported, as raging wildfires in the country threatened the monastery where they are kept, The Independent reports, writes UNN.

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The remains of the first three kings of the medieval Kingdom of Aragon were transported to the provincial museum in Huesca, located 80 km south of the monastery in the mountains.

They will remain there until conditions improve, said Mar Vaquero, vice president of the northeastern region.

A video published by a Spanish military emergency response unit shows team members carrying boxes containing the remains out of the monastery and loading them into transport vehicles. As of Friday, August 14, the monastery remained unharmed by the flames of the wildfire, which engulfed more than 16,000 hectares.

Massive wildfires engulfed Greece and Belgium: hundreds evacuated, fatalities reported