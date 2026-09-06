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Zelenskyy made a statement about their arrival ahead of the meeting with Witkoff and Kushner

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

President Zelenskyy thanked Trump and stated Ukraine's readiness for the meeting. He emphasized the importance of Kushner and Witkoff's visit.

Zelenskyy made a statement about their arrival ahead of the meeting with Witkoff and Kushner

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the arrival in Ukraine of U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Before the meeting, he said that the Ukrainian side had been waiting for the American delegation for a long time, reports UNN.

Details

Before the meeting with U.S. representatives, Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of their visit. He stressed that Ukraine had prepared for the arrival of the American delegation.

It is very important that the delegation has arrived here. We have been waiting for Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner for a long time. We thank President Trump for allowing them to come—for us, this is important. Unfortunately, the Russians demonstrated through their strikes that they (the U.S. president’s special envoys—ed.) could not land or use the aircraft, although we had prepared everything. Our airports are operating, and so on

- the President of Ukraine said.

We remind you

Trump’s special representatives Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff arrived in Kyiv by train after a visit to Moscow. The train was called the "peace express" on the display board.

Alla Kiosak

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