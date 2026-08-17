Massive wildfires engulfed Greece and Belgium: hundreds evacuated, fatalities reported

Photo: Belga/Romain Rixhon

On the Greek island of Salamina near Athens, two people died amid a wildfire, and hundreds had to be evacuated. Meanwhile, in Belgium, a fire in the High Fens nature reserve became the largest in the country's modern history, UNN reports, citing the Associated Press and Reuters.

Rescuers in both countries continue to battle large-scale wildfires.

Details

A large fire broke out on August 16 on the Greek island of Salamina, located west of Athens near the port of Piraeus. Due to strong winds, the fire spread rapidly and approached residential areas.

Two people have already died as a result of the fire. An elderly couple was found near a house close to the area where the blaze started. At least five people were taken to a local clinic. Residential buildings have also been damaged and destroyed.

The coast guard evacuated more than 500 people, including by sea from coastal areas of the island. Additional vessels were also sent to Salamina and may be deployed if further evacuation becomes necessary. About 260 rescuers were involved in fighting the fire. Volunteers, municipal equipment, and firefighting aircraft are also taking part in the operation. The cause of the fire is currently being established.

Belgium has faced the largest forest fire in the history of recorded observations

Meanwhile, the situation in Belgium remains difficult. A fire in the High Fens nature reserve in the east of the country, near the border with Germany, has affected about 3,000 hectares. It became the largest forest fire in Belgium's modern history. The previous record was set in 2011, when the fire destroyed about 1,400 hectares.

Due to the threat of the flames spreading, about 600 residents and tourists were evacuated from dangerous areas. More than 250 firefighters and other rescuers are involved in fighting the blaze. Belgian services are being assisted by specialists from Germany, as well as aircraft from the Netherlands and Sweden. Belgian military personnel and local farmers with equipment have also been involved in the operation.

Firefighting is complicated by the characteristics of the terrain. A significant part of the High Fens consists of peatlands, where fire can spread through dried-out soil and flare up again in areas that appear to have already been extinguished on the surface.

The eastern front of the fire, which is moving toward Germany, is of particular concern. In Germany's Monschau district, residents of some settlements were urged to leave their homes because of heavy smoke.

Context

The fires in Belgium and Greece are part of a large-scale wave of wildfires in Europe in the summer of 2026. Fires were also recorded in France, Germany, Croatia, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Portugal.

Among the main factors complicating the situation are prolonged periods of heat, a lack of precipitation, and dried-out vegetation.

According to the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS), as of July 22, about 254,400 hectares of land had burned in the European Union since the beginning of 2026. A total of 1,254 large fires were recorded—more than twice the long-term average for this period.