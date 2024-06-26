Spain gives Ukraine tanks and artillery shells as part of new military aid package - media

As part of a new military aid package, Spain has handed over tanks, artillery shells and a number of other weapons to Ukraine. This was reported by El Mundo, UNN.

Details

According to the publication's sources, of the new package includes an additional number of battle tanks and artillery shells. Previously, Leopard 2 tanks in the A4 version had been repaired and modernized for delivery to Ukraine.

In addition, an unknown amount of ammunition was transferred, including 155-mm artillery shells.

Ukraine also received a drone countermeasures system, optoelectronic surveillance and tracking systems, and modules for remote control of weapons.

Sources in the government say that the aid was handed over to Ukraine on Friday, June 21, 2024, and is now in full force and effect on the territory of Ukraine.

Recall

Ukraine and Spain have signed a bilateral security agreement that provides for €1 billion in military aid to Ukraine this year and €5 billion over the next three years.

Spain to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine - Spanish Defense Ministry