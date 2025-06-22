Spain has agreed with the North Atlantic Alliance to be exempted from the requirement to spend 5% of GDP on defense. This is reported by the agency Reuters, citing a statement by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, as reported by UNN.

It is noted that Pedro Sánchez called the 5% expenditure "disproportionate and unnecessary."

We fully respect the legitimate desire of other countries to increase their defense investments, but we will not do this - said the Prime Minister of Spain.

According to him, Spain can fulfill all its obligations to NATO regarding personnel and equipment, spending only 2.1% of its GDP.

In a letter that Sánchez sent to the Alliance, he informed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte that his country wants to opt out of the new 5% spending target.

According to NATO estimates, last year Spain had the lowest share of defense spending in the Alliance – approximately 1.28% of GDP. In April, Sánchez agreed to accelerate efforts to meet the current NATO target of 2% this year.

European NATO allies are concerned about the rapid withdrawal of US troops from Europe amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East. After the summit, allies will commit to spending 5% of GDP on defense, then the US will present a military review.

The North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) is trying to overcome Spain's blocking of a new defense spending agreement that US President Donald Trump demanded for next week's summit. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Thursday at the last minute disrupted preparations for the meeting in The Hague, resolutely opposing the agreement to raise defense spending to 5% of GDP.