SpaceX suspends Starship flights after launch failure and explosion

The United States has temporarily suspended flights of SpaceX's Starship rockets. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

This decision was made after an unsuccessful test launch, which ended in a rocket explosion a few minutes after launch.

The incident caused significant inconvenience in the airspace. Dozens of planes were forced to change their routes to avoid the area of possible falling debris that ended up over the Caribbean Sea.

According to preliminary data, the accident was caused by a fire in one of the rocket sections. SpaceX is currently conducting an internal investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.

The US Federal Aviation Administration is also checking information about possible damage on the British Turks and Caicos Islands, which are located near the scene.

According to the information, further Starship flights will resume only after the risks are eliminated and the safety of the program is confirmed.

