Musk's SpaceX Starship explodes in space: flights changed routes due to debris

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 127848 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 116257 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 124312 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 125581 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 156802 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108144 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 153624 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104162 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113751 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117083 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 106868 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 35880 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115411 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113365 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 35302 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 127848 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 156802 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 153624 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 182611 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172053 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113365 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115411 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138035 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130076 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147682 views
Actual
Musk's SpaceX Starship explodes in space: flights changed routes due to debris

Musk's SpaceX Starship explodes in space: flights changed routes due to debris

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33947 views

The SpaceX Starship rocket experienced a failure 8 minutes after launch in Texas, losing communication with mission control. The incident led to the rerouting of dozens of commercial flights and delays at Florida airports.

The SpaceX Starship rocket disintegrated in space just minutes after launch from Texas on Thursday, forcing airline flights over the Gulf of Mexico to change course to avoid debris and slowing Elon Musk's flagship rocket program, reports Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

SpaceX's mission control lost contact with the recently upgraded Starship spacecraft, which was carrying its first test payload of satellite mockups but no crew, about eight minutes after liftoff from the launch site in South Texas at 5:38 p.m. (10:38 p.m. GMT).

Video shot by Reuters shows orange balls of light streaking across the sky over the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince, leaving trails of smoke behind them.

"We've lost all communication with the vehicle - that essentially tells us we had an anomaly with the upper stage," SpaceX communications manager Dan Huot said, confirming a few minutes later that the spacecraft had been lost.

The Starship upper stage last failed in March of last year when it re-entered the Earth's atmosphere over the Indian Ocean, but SpaceX failures rarely cause such widespread disruption to air traffic.

Dozens of commercial flights were diverted to other airports or changed course to avoid potential debris, according to the FlightRadar24 flight tracking website. Departures from Miami and Fort Lauderdale airports in Florida were also delayed by about 45 minutes, it added.

The Federal Aviation Administration, which regulates private launches, said it briefly slowed and rerouted planes around the space debris impact area, but normal operations have since resumed.

SpaceX CEO Musk posted a video on X showing a field of debris and said: "Outcome was uncertain, but excitement guaranteed!"

Musk said a preliminary failure analysis showed an internal liquid oxygen fuel leak created pressure and led to the rocket's breakup.

The FAA will likely investigate the incident, which will ground Starship flights - as the agency has done in the past - and determine whether any rocket debris fell on populated areas or outside the pre-defined hazard zone for Starship.

The incident threatens to derail Musk's goal of launching at least 12 Starship test flights this year, depending on how quickly SpaceX can implement fixes and whether the FAA opens an investigation.

"So far nothing suggests the next launch should be delayed by more than a month," Musk said.

The billionaire, appointed to a new role cutting government spending by the new President Donald Trump, has repeatedly criticized the FAA for over-regulation and politically motivated decision-making.

Thursday's mission was the seventh Starship test by SpaceX this year as part of Musk's multi-billion dollar efforts to develop a rocket capable of carrying people and cargo to Mars, as well as launching large satellite batches into Earth orbit.

The failure came a day after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin successfully launched its giant New Glenn rocket into orbit for the first time.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies

Contact us about advertising