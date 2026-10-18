SpaceX restricted Ukraine's access to satellite communications at the borders - ISW

The Armed Forces of Ukraine currently do not have access to Starshield or any other Starlink services over Russian territory, as SpaceX has restricted Ukraine’s access to international borders. This is reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), according to UNN.

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Analysts point out that it remains unclear whether Ukrainian forces can use SpaceX’s low-Earth-orbit satellite communications technologies (Starlink and Starshield) to intercept Russian jet-powered drones as of October 17.

As of October 17, the ability of the Ukrainian armed forces to use Starlink/Starshield technologies without speed restrictions remains unclear - the article states

It is noted that Starshield is a more secure, jamming-resistant, military-oriented version of the Starlink satellite network, which SpaceX developed for government use, while Starlink serves civilian and commercial purposes.

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President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in Ukraine, Starlink is switched off after reaching a speed of approximately 161 km/h, while in EU countries the system operated while moving at speeds of over 180 km/h.

Europe is developing its own satellite network instead of Starlink — Zelenskyy