SpaceX postponed new Starship test: "Very high probability that we can try again tomorrow"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

The tenth test flight of the Starship rocket, scheduled for August 26, has been postponed due to a liquid oxygen leak and weather conditions. SpaceX engineers have made changes to the design to improve reliability.

SpaceX postponed new Starship test: "Very high probability that we can try again tomorrow"

The tenth test flight of the Starship rocket, which was supposed to take place on August 26, will likely be postponed due to weather conditions. According to company representatives, the exact launch time is still being coordinated by the logistics team. This is reported by UNN with reference to Space X.

Details

The tenth Starship flight test, scheduled for Tuesday, August 26, did not take place due to technical problems after 9 previous failures.

Today's test flights are canceled due to weather conditions. The Starship team is choosing the best opportunity for the next flight

- the post says.

SpaceX engineers have made a number of changes to the design and operational procedures to improve the rocket's reliability.

The liquid oxygen leak on the ground equipment needs to be fixed. Another launch attempt is planned for tomorrow

- CEO Elon Musk announced on "X" on August 25.

According to air traffic data, the company has permission to launch on Tuesday between 7:15 PM and 9:34 PM ET. However, SpaceX notes that the logistics team is still working on final confirmation of the exact launch time.

Although nothing is known, Dan Huot of SpaceX said before the live broadcast that he thought there was a "very good chance" that the Starship rocket would be able to make another launch attempt tomorrow.

New technical improvements after previous flights

After the fire during the ninth flight test, SpaceX engineers made changes to the hardware and operational procedures. As indicated, engine configurations were revised, thermal tile protection systems were strengthened, and the ascent profile was optimized. All these measures are aimed at increasing the reliability of the system and ensuring the possibility of multiple use of the vehicle. SpaceX published a full technical report for specialists and the public, the publication writes.

Flight objectives and experiments

The upcoming flight involves a comprehensive test program. The main goal is to expand the operational capabilities of the Super Heavy launch vehicle and test landing scenarios, the publication writes. After stage separation, the booster will, as indicated, turn in a controlled direction and begin a reverse burn - a maneuver that was first demonstrated on the ninth flight. Thanks to this, fuel consumption is reduced, which allows a larger payload mass to be lifted into orbit.

The peculiarity of today's launch, as emphasized, is the testing of backup systems. One of the three central engines will be intentionally shut down during the final landing phase to collect data on the effectiveness of the backup engine. After that, the rocket will switch to operating with only two central engines, enter a full hover mode above the ocean surface, and after shutdown, fall into the American Gulf.

Starship upper stage and space missions

The Starship upper stage will take on a number of space missions. In particular, the deployment of eight Starlink simulators, modeling next-generation satellites, is planned. They will follow a suborbital trajectory and, according to calculations, will burn up upon re-entry into the atmosphere. Re-ignition of one Raptor engine in space is also planned, which will allow testing its operation in real conditions.

To prepare for possible reusability, part of the thermal protection tiles has been removed from the Starship. Alternative metal tiles have been installed on the surface, including an active cooling option, which allows testing different materials during atmospheric ascent. In addition, special locking elements and a modified tile contour help avoid hot spots that were observed during the sixth flight test.

The significance of today's launch for SpaceX and the space program

This launch is important not only for SpaceX, but also for the entire program of developing super-heavy rockets, the publication emphasizes. The tests provide critically important data for creating a fast and fully reusable launch system. With increased production at Starfactory in Starbase and active construction of launch infrastructure in Texas and Florida, the company is approaching the commercial use of Starship for space missions and potential support for programs related to the colonization of Mars.

Alona Utkina

