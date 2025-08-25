SpaceX canceled Starship Flight 10 launch 17 minutes before liftoff: reasons revealed
Kyiv • UNN
The launch of SpaceX's Starship Flight 10 rocket has been canceled 17 minutes before liftoff. The reason was problems with ground systems; the launch has been postponed to August 25.
SpaceX canceled the planned launch of its Starship Flight 10 rocket on Sunday, August 24, from its Starbase facility in South Texas. This was reported by UNN with reference to Space.Com.
Details
The flight was canceled 17 minutes before the rocket launch. The reason is the need for additional time to fix a problem with ground systems, the company said.
The rocket is planned to be launched again on Monday, August 25.
Additionally
Starship is the largest and most powerful rocket ever built, standing over 400 feet (122 meters) tall when fully assembled. It consists of two elements, both designed for full and rapid reusability – a booster known as Super Heavy, and an upper-stage spacecraft called Starship, or simply Ship.
Recall
SpaceX has accumulated nearly $5.4 billion in tax losses, avoiding federal income tax.