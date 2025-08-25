SpaceX canceled Starship Flight 10 launch 17 minutes before liftoff: reasons revealed

$41.220.00
06:07 AM • 12472 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
05:46 AM • 16485 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 11741 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 23826 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 41222 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
August 24, 09:24 AM • 39260 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 36747 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
August 24, 05:50 AM • 52820 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
August 23, 07:20 AM • 85894 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 65067 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Beijing hosted the world's first humanoid robot games: 500 "athletes" competed in 26 disciplinesVideoAugust 24, 10:14 PM • 13503 views
"You don't need to tell the Ukrainian president what to do": Sybiha responded to criticism from Hungary and called for independence from RussiaAugust 24, 10:39 PM • 13848 views
Explosion in a children's store in Moscow: one dead and injuredPhotoAugust 24, 11:11 PM • 13439 views
Enemy drones attacked Sumy and Romny communities: detailsVideoAugust 25, 12:29 AM • 12317 views
Due to the death of a child after a 7-year-old boy shot in Kyiv region, proceedings have been opened: all details of the tragedyPhoto06:33 AM • 5876 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
06:07 AM • 12473 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
05:46 AM • 16486 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
August 24, 05:50 AM • 52820 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 07:20 AM • 85894 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 52913 views
UNN Lite
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM • 12440 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 49995 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 35125 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 35601 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 38253 views
SpaceX canceled Starship Flight 10 launch 17 minutes before liftoff: reasons revealed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

The launch of SpaceX's Starship Flight 10 rocket has been canceled 17 minutes before liftoff. The reason was problems with ground systems; the launch has been postponed to August 25.

SpaceX canceled Starship Flight 10 launch 17 minutes before liftoff: reasons revealed

SpaceX canceled the planned launch of its Starship Flight 10 rocket on Sunday, August 24, from its Starbase facility in South Texas. This was reported by UNN with reference to Space.Com.

Details

The flight was canceled 17 minutes before the rocket launch. The reason is the need for additional time to fix a problem with ground systems, the company said.

The rocket is planned to be launched again on Monday, August 25.

Additionally

Starship is the largest and most powerful rocket ever built, standing over 400 feet (122 meters) tall when fully assembled. It consists of two elements, both designed for full and rapid reusability – a booster known as Super Heavy, and an upper-stage spacecraft called Starship, or simply Ship.

Recall

SpaceX has accumulated nearly $5.4 billion in tax losses, avoiding federal income tax.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
SpaceX Starship
SpaceX
Texas