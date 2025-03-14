SpaceX is preparing to launch a mission to the International Space Station
Kyiv • UNN
SpaceX is preparing to launch a rocket with four astronauts to the ISS. The launch, originally scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed to Saturday due to technical problems at the launch site.
SpaceX is preparing to launch a mission to the ISS after a delay. This is reported by Reuters, UNN reports.
Details
SpaceX is preparing to launch a rocket that will deliver four astronauts to the International Space Station. This will allow two NASA astronauts, who have been in orbit for nine months, to return to Earth.
The launch was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but had to be postponed due to technical problems at the launch site. The Falcon rocket was unable to take off, as the mission was cancelled about four hours before the scheduled launch.
The launch is now scheduled for Saturday night from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. If all goes according to plan, the rocket will take off shortly after 1 a.m.
In addition
SpaceX canceled the launch due to a problem at the launch site. Astronauts Wilmore and Williams were delayed on the ISS due to technical problems with the Boeing Starliner.
