Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 54883 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 148929 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128263 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135822 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134525 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171985 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110818 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164720 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104489 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113967 views

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131485 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 130341 views
05:55 PM • 41902 views
06:08 PM • 100479 views
06:35 PM • 102715 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 148929 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171985 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164720 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 192430 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 181627 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 130326 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 131472 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 143140 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 134735 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 151902 views
SpaceX and Italy on the verge of a billion-dollar security deal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24345 views

The Italian government is negotiating a €1.5 billion contract with SpaceX for telecommunications security. The agreement provides for encryption of government and military communications for 5 years.

The Italian government is negotiating with Elon Musk's SpaceX company to conclude a €1.5 billion deal to provide telecommunications security services. This was reported by Euronews, according to UNN.

Details

Following a meeting between Italian Prime Minister Giorgi Meloni and US President-elect Donald Trump, some progress has reportedly been made in concluding a deal with SpaceX.

Despite the fact that the five-year contract has not yet been signed, Trump's support for Musk may speed up the process. In addition, the project was approved by the Italian intelligence services and the Ministry of Defense.

The services offered by SpaceX may include encryption of telephone and Internet communications used by the Italian government and military. Work on the deal has been underway since mid-2023, but difficulties have arisen due to opposition from local telecommunications providers.

For example, the lobbying group Assetel has called for a review of the rules governing broadband satellite operations in low earth orbit. They expressed concern about SpaceX's business model, which involves selling consumer devices directly to customers.

The company also emphasized that Starlink's services directly compete with local telecom operators and called on the government to introduce rules requiring confidential data to be kept inside the country.

Telecom operators in Italy have faced rising debts and declining revenues due to intense price competition. For example, in the third quarter, Telecom Italia SpA reported net debt of EUR 8 billion even after the sale of its network to the US private equity firm KKR & Co.

In December, Swisscom AG acquired Vodafone Italia, which had been facing persistent financial problems, for €8 billion. In September, Vodafone reported a loss of €739 million.

Alina Volianska

News of the World
giorgia-meloniGiorgia Meloni
spacexSpaceX
donald-trumpDonald Trump
elon-muskElon Musk
italyItaly

Contact us about advertising