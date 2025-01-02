South Korean President vows to fight to the end despite threat of arrest

South Korean President Yun Suk-yol said he would “fight to the end” despite an investigation that could lead to his arrest. This was reported by AP, according to UNN.

Details

South Korean President Yun Suk Yol, who is facing impeachment proceedings, addressed his supporters in a letter calling for unity.

Yoon wrote the letter to hundreds of supporters gathered outside his official residence on Wednesday evening. In the letter, he expressed his gratitude for the support, noting that he was watching the protests live on YouTube.

The impeachment proceedings and ongoing investigation are related to allegations of his responsibility for the short-lived military conflict. Opponents of the president believe that his actions during the incident violated the law.

