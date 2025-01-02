South Korean President vows to fight to the end despite threat of arrest

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 156114 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131996 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139303 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136987 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176537 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111688 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168248 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104644 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114006 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136270 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135631 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 68068 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 104468 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 106666 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 156114 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 176537 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168248 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195788 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184881 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135635 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136274 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144557 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136080 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153139 views
South Korean President vows to fight to the end despite threat of arrest

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 55135 views

Yun Suk-yol addressed a letter to supporters amid impeachment proceedings over the military conflict. The president thanked them for their support and called for unity as he watched the protests on YouTube.

South Korean President Yun Suk-yol said he would “fight to the end” despite an investigation that could lead to his arrest. This was reported by AP, according to UNN.

Details

South Korean President Yun Suk Yol, who is facing impeachment proceedings, addressed his supporters in a letter calling for unity.

Yoon wrote the letter to hundreds of supporters gathered outside his official residence on Wednesday evening. In the letter, he expressed his gratitude for the support, noting that he was watching the protests live on YouTube. 

The impeachment proceedings and ongoing investigation are related to allegations of his responsibility for the short-lived military conflict. Opponents of the president believe that his actions during the incident violated the law. 

South Korean President lifts martial law

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
south-koreaSouth Korea
youtubeYouTube

