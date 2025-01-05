South Korea to transcribe recordings of conversations with Boeing after plane crash

Investigators are planning to make a full transcript of the flight data recorder recovered from the wreckage of the Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed in South Korea on Sunday.

Reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

The ministry said investigators have found one of the plane's two engines and plan to find the other. They also intend to examine the tail and landing gear of the plane at the crash site.

Recall

Acting President of South Korea Choi Sang-mook has initiated an emergency safety inspection of the country's entire air transportation system. The decision was made after the crash of a Jeju Air Boeing 737-8AS that killed 179 passengers.

