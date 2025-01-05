South Korea to transcribe recordings of conversations with Boeing after plane crash

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

South Korea to transcribe recordings of conversations with Boeing after plane crash

Kyiv  •  UNN

South Korean investigators are planning to decipher the recordings from the flight data recorder of the crashed Jeju Air plane. One of the Boeing 737-800 engines has also been found, and the search for the second is underway.

Investigators are planning to make a full transcript of the flight data recorder recovered from the wreckage of the Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed in South Korea on Sunday.

Reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Investigators hope to complete a full transcript of the flight data recorder recovered from the wreckage of the Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed in South Korea on Sunday, the Ministry of Transportation said in a statement.

The ministry said investigators have found one of the plane's two engines and plan to find the other. They also intend to examine the tail and landing gear of the plane at the crash site.

Recall

Acting President of South Korea Choi Sang-mook has initiated an emergency safety inspection of the country's entire air transportation system. The decision was made after the crash of a Jeju Air Boeing 737-8AS that killed 179 passengers.

