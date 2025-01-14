South Korea ready to receive North Korean soldiers captured by Ukraine

The South Korean government plans to consult with Ukraine on the delivery of North Korean soldiers captured by Ukraine to the South. This was stated by the speaker of the South Korean Foreign Ministry, Lee Jae Wong, reports UNN with reference to Yonhap.

“Since North Korean soldiers are our citizens under the constitution, (the government) plans to hold talks with Ukraine if they ask to defect to South Korea,” the spokesman said.

South Korea's constitution defines the entire Korean peninsula as its territory, effectively recognizing all peninsula residents as its citizens.

However, a ministry spokesman said that neither of the two captured soldiers had expressed any intention to defect to the South, adding that the relevant South Korean authorities were currently in contact with Ukraine about their concerns.

On Sunday, South Korea's intelligence agency confirmed Ukraine's capture of two North Korean soldiers last week and promised to work closely with its Ukrainian counterparts to continue sharing relevant information.

North Korea is estimated to have sent about 11 ,000 soldiers to support russia in its war against Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that two North Korean soldiers have been captured by Ukraine in the Kursk region.

In the video, which Zelensky later published, one of the North Korean soldiers asks if all Ukrainians are good people, and after the translator responds in the affirmative, says, “I want to live here.