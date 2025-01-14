ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 129457 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 117315 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 125379 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 126539 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 158227 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108478 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 154616 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104191 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113777 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117089 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

South Korea ready to receive North Korean soldiers captured by Ukraine

South Korea ready to receive North Korean soldiers captured by Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29477 views

The South Korean government plans to discuss with Ukraine the possibility of handing over two captured North Korean soldiers. According to the ROK constitution, all residents of the Korean peninsula are considered citizens of South Korea.

The South Korean government plans to consult with Ukraine on the delivery of North Korean soldiers captured by Ukraine to the South. This was stated by the speaker of the South Korean Foreign Ministry, Lee Jae Wong, reports UNN with reference to Yonhap.

“Since North Korean soldiers are our citizens under the constitution, (the government) plans to hold talks with Ukraine if they ask to defect to South Korea,” the spokesman said.

South Korea's constitution defines the entire Korean peninsula as its territory, effectively recognizing all peninsula residents as its citizens.

However, a ministry spokesman said that neither of the two captured soldiers had expressed any intention to defect to the South, adding that the relevant South Korean authorities were currently in contact with Ukraine about their concerns.

Add

On Sunday, South Korea's intelligence agency confirmed Ukraine's capture of two North Korean soldiers last week and promised to work closely with its Ukrainian counterparts to continue sharing relevant information.

North Korea is estimated to have sent about 11 ,000 soldiers to support russia in its war against Ukraine.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that two North Korean soldiers have been captured by Ukraine in the Kursk region.

In the video, which Zelensky later published, one of the North Korean soldiers asks if all Ukrainians are good people, and after the translator responds in the affirmative, says, “I want to live here.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
north-koreaNorth Korea
south-koreaSouth Korea
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

