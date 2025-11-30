The "Golden Hare," which treasure hunters sought worldwide, has been "sold at auction."

Sotheby's auction house in Great Britain has for the second time sold a piece of jewelry in the shape of a hare, which treasure hunters from all over the world searched for in the late 1970s and early 1980s. This was reported by BBC, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the "golden hare", named Jack, was made by the artist Kit Williams. The 18-carat gold item has a ruby eye and a body with a Flowhead ornament, each element of which is encrusted with turquoise.

It is indicated that the lot went under the hammer for a "paltry" 82,550 pounds sterling (about 4.6 million UAH). The item was purchased by a private collector from Great Britain.

Reference

In 1979, Kit Williams hid the "golden hare", which at that time cost about 5 thousand pounds sterling, in a terracotta case, sealed with wax, so that it could not be detected by metal detectors.

After that, the artist created the book "Masquerade", in which he laid out riddles that indicated where he had hidden the hare. This attracted treasure hunters from all over the world. Williams received calls and letters asking for hints on how to find the treasure.

The book itself sold out in two days, and the artist traveled to the USA and appeared on talk shows. One airline even sold tickets for "10-day Masquerade treasure tours", where travelers were given shovels and maps of Great Britain.

In 1982, the hare was found by a man named Dugald Thompson. In 1988, at an auction at Sotheby's, Jack was bought by a private British collector for 31,900 pounds sterling.

Recall

Earlier this month, the golden toilet "America" by Italian contemporary artist Maurizio Cattelan was sold at a Sotheby's auction in New York for $12 million.

Frida Kahlo's self-portrait sold for a record $54.7 million