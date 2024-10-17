Sony loses in the European Court of Justice in a dispute over “cheat” software

$41.320.06
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Sony loses in the European Court of Justice in a dispute over “cheat” software

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10306 views

The European Court of Justice did not uphold Sony's request to strengthen the protection of consoles from third-party software. The court ruled that programs that temporarily change data in the console's memory do not infringe copyright.

Sony loses in the European Court of Justice in a dispute over “cheat” software

Sony sued the producers of third-party “fraudulent” software, but the European Court of Justice did not support Sony's claims for enhanced intellectual property protection.

Writes UNN with reference to Spiegel.

The Japanese manufacturer Sony has filed a lawsuit against a German company that manufactured products for the PlayStation Portable (PSP) and sold them ten years ago.

However, the company was defeated in Europe's highest court. The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) did not support Sony's request to strengthen the intellectual protection of its consoles and video games from a third party that sells computer programs that change the way games work.

Video gamers may face irreversible hearing loss and tinnitus - study18.01.24, 02:30 • 24798 views

Software does not violate copyright law if it only temporarily changes the data in the console's memory, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Luxembourg said in a ruling.

HelpHelp

Cheats are an integral part of gaming culture. For as long as video games have existed, there have been people trying to cheat in them, sometimes with the help of additional software or hardware. Although most game terms and conditions prohibit the use of cheat tools, they exist in many games.

PlayStation network down for more than 10 hours: online play impossible, Sony still looking for a solution01.10.24, 12:21 • 11269 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Technologies
Luxembourg
