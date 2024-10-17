Sony loses in the European Court of Justice in a dispute over “cheat” software
The European Court of Justice did not uphold Sony's request to strengthen the protection of consoles from third-party software. The court ruled that programs that temporarily change data in the console's memory do not infringe copyright.
Sony sued the producers of third-party “fraudulent” software, but the European Court of Justice did not support Sony's claims for enhanced intellectual property protection.
Writes UNN with reference to Spiegel.
The Japanese manufacturer Sony has filed a lawsuit against a German company that manufactured products for the PlayStation Portable (PSP) and sold them ten years ago.
However, the company was defeated in Europe's highest court. The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) did not support Sony's request to strengthen the intellectual protection of its consoles and video games from a third party that sells computer programs that change the way games work.
Software does not violate copyright law if it only temporarily changes the data in the console's memory, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Luxembourg said in a ruling.
Cheats are an integral part of gaming culture. For as long as video games have existed, there have been people trying to cheat in them, sometimes with the help of additional software or hardware. Although most game terms and conditions prohibit the use of cheat tools, they exist in many games.
