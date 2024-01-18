Video gamers may face irreversible hearing loss and tinnitus - study

Noise levels in video games are often too high. This can be especially dangerous for players who play for long periods of time. This is reported by UNN with reference to research published by the medical journal BMJ Public Health.

Details

It is known that listening to music with headphones is a source of potentially dangerous sound levels, but relatively little attention has been paid to the impact of video games, including eSports.

People tend to play games for long periods of time, and impulsive noises such as gunshots can be very loud, experts say. This significantly increases the risk.

The danger is also evidenced by a review of global studies involving more than 50,000 people. The researchers concluded that, given the popularity of these games, measures should be taken to raise awareness of the potential risks.

Exports of IT services from Ukraine decreased by 7%

The findings suggest that there may be a need to prioritize interventions, such as initiatives aimed at education and awareness of the risks of gaming, that can promote safe listening among gamers - the study says.

The study points to recommendations that the "acceptable" time for people to be exposed to 83 decibels (dB) of sound is 20 hours per week.

For 86 dB, this figure is reduced to 10 hours per week, and for 98 dB - to 38 minutes per week.

Dengue fever could become a global threat - WHO

Children can safely listen to 92 decibels for only twelve minutes a week. For adults, the limits are less strict: 92 decibels are harmful only after two and a half hours per week.

SpaceX launches the first series of satellites with direct access to cellular communications