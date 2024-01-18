Video gamers may face irreversible hearing loss and tinnitus - study

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 4204 views

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 23654 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 21998 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 27675 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 110234 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116830 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 148155 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142694 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179131 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172781 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 61930 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 72372 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 100298 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 61662 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 36851 views
Publications
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 23654 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 110234 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 288412 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 255228 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 240225 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 4204 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 100298 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 148155 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108887 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108727 views
Actual
Video gamers may face irreversible hearing loss and tinnitus - study

Video gamers may face irreversible hearing loss and tinnitus - study

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24784 views

Published in the journal BMJ Public Health, the researchers' conclusion emphasizes that noise levels in video games, especially during long gaming sessions, can cause irreversible hearing loss and tinnitus among gamers. The researchers propose to conduct information campaigns about the potential health risks associated with gaming.

Noise levels in video games are often too high. This can be especially dangerous for players who play for long periods of time. This is reported by UNN with reference to research published by the medical journal BMJ Public Health.

Details

It is known that listening to music with headphones is a source of potentially dangerous sound levels, but relatively little attention has been paid to the impact of video games, including eSports.

People tend to play games for long periods of time, and impulsive noises such as gunshots can be very loud, experts say. This significantly increases the risk.

The danger is also evidenced by a review of global studies involving more than 50,000 people. The researchers concluded that, given the popularity of these games, measures should be taken to raise awareness of the potential risks.

Exports of IT services from Ukraine decreased by 7%03.01.24, 07:08 • 37865 views

The findings suggest that there may be a need to prioritize interventions, such as initiatives aimed at education and awareness of the risks of gaming, that can promote safe listening among gamers

- the study says. 

The study points to recommendations that the "acceptable" time for people to be exposed to 83 decibels (dB) of sound is 20 hours per week.

For 86 dB, this figure is reduced to 10 hours per week, and for 98 dB - to 38 minutes per week.

Dengue fever could become a global threat - WHO25.12.23, 16:17 • 19398 views

Children can safely listen to 92 decibels for only twelve minutes a week. For adults, the limits are less strict: 92 decibels are harmful only after two and a half hours per week.

SpaceX launches the first series of satellites with direct access to cellular communications04.01.24, 04:00 • 69793 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

HealthUNN Lite

Contact us about advertising