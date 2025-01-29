Son-in-law of Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov loses EU court case to lift sanctions

The Court of Justice of the European Union in Luxembourg has upheld sanctions against businessman Alexander Vinokurov, the son-in-law of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The appeal was rejected by a decision of Wednesday, January 29, published on the court's website. This was reported by DW, according to UNN.

Details

According to media reports, Lavrov's son-in-law asked the judges to recognize the lawsuit he filed to lift the sanctions as justified and the EU Council's decision to impose restrictive measures on him for actions that undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine as inapplicable, obliging the EU Council to pay all costs and benefits associated with the proceedings.

According to official EU documents, Vinokurov is listed as an entrepreneur working in sectors of the economy that are important sources of revenue for the Russian government. Vinokurov is the president of Marathon Group and the main shareholder of the Magnit chain. In particular, he was one of the participants of the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, immediately after the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Recall

The European Union plans to add 35 individuals and 19 companies from Russia, the DPRK and China to the sanctions list. The new package will include prohibitive duties on fertilizers and certain agri-food products.