Socialists' defeat in Spanish Aragon: Sanchez government loses regional support

February 8, 07:59 PM
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
February 7, 08:45 PM
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
Popular news
Not only schedules, but also emergency blackouts: how electricity will be cut off in Ukraine tomorrowFebruary 8, 05:07 PM • 5536 views
India joins war on 'shadow fleet', detains three tankers - mediaVideoFebruary 8, 06:41 PM • 16452 views
Air defense missiles are needed every day, protection from Russian ballistic missiles is needed every day - Zelenskyy to partnersFebruary 8, 06:57 PM • 3806 views
Explosions heard in Kyiv amid ballistic missile threatFebruary 8, 07:07 PM • 4768 views
Epic footage: Air Force shows how an F-16 pilot destroys an enemy Shahed droneVideoFebruary 8, 08:13 PM • 4096 views
Publications
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 30780 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 52199 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 70700 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 64513 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 64823 views
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 25824 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 39818 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 41307 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 49834 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 52447 views
Socialists' defeat in Spanish Aragon: Sanchez government loses regional support

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

Spain's ruling Socialist Party suffered a defeat in the snap regional elections in Aragon on February 8, securing 18 seats. The conservative People's Party leads with 26 seats, while the far-right Vox doubled its representation to 14 mandates.

Socialists' defeat in Spanish Aragon: Sanchez government loses regional support

Spain's ruling Socialist Party (PSOE) received another alarming signal in the snap regional elections in Aragon, which took place on Sunday, February 8. The results of the vote confirmed the trend of declining popularity of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's cabinet, which became the second major electoral setback for the left in the last two months. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

According to the count of 98% of the ballots, the conservative People's Party (PP) is confidently leading, having won 26 seats in the 67-seat Aragon parliament. Although this is two mandates less than in 2023, the conservatives retain the status of the leading political force in the region. In contrast, the socialists significantly worsened their positions, receiving only 18 seats against 23 in the previous convocation. The real winner of the election race was the far-right Vox party, which managed to double its representation to 14 mandates, taking third place.

Spanish Supreme Court detains former transport minister over corruption scandal27.11.25, 19:41 • 4051 view

These results mean that the People's Party will again need an alliance with the nationalists from Vox to form a stable majority, as already happened after the December elections in Extremadura. The election campaign in Aragon actually turned into a referendum on the policy of the central government, in particular the acute issue of legalizing about half a million migrants, which became a key argument for mobilizing the right-wing electorate.

Economic successes versus corruption scandals

Sánchez's political crisis is unfolding against the backdrop of a paradoxical economic situation. Despite the fact that Spain is demonstrating the strongest economic growth among the largest EU countries, and the unemployment rate has fallen to a historic low, the government cannot convert these indicators into voter favor. The Bank of Spain forecasts GDP growth of 2.2% in 2026, but voters are more focused on internal problems and issues of national identity.

Spanish Attorney General resigns after Supreme Court ruling24.11.25, 16:54 • 3458 views

The main factor in the decline of the prime minister's personal rating was numerous corruption investigations. Scandals surrounding Sánchez's closest aides and suspicions about his wife's activities seriously undermined trust in the socialists. The next test for the current government will be the elections in Castile and León on March 15, and the June vote in Andalusia could be decisive for the future of the current coalition.

Spanish PM Sanchez suffers crushing defeat in Extremadura regional elections22.12.25, 00:37 • 4702 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Associated Press
European Union
Spain