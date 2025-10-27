$41.900.00
October 26, 06:56 PM • 10950 views
Electricity consumption restrictions: who will be without power on October 27
October 26, 03:25 PM • 23164 views
US intelligence divided on Putin's readiness for negotiations - WSJ
October 26, 02:28 PM • 25218 views
Damage to the dam in Belgorod Oblast: 4 Russian army brigades at risk of floodingVideo
October 26, 11:39 AM • 25163 views
Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week
Exclusive
October 26, 10:52 AM • 30876 views
Accident involving passenger and military buses: details of the incident revealed
October 26, 10:49 AM • 23590 views
Large-scale water supply crisis in Lviv: water to return within 11-12 hours
October 26, 10:21 AM • 19941 views
Enemy accumulated 200 troops in Pokrovsk, small arms battles are ongoing - General Staff
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 39408 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
October 26, 09:07 AM • 14542 views
Loud Louvre Robbery: Le Figaro Reports Arrest of Two Suspects
October 26, 08:50 AM • 14036 views
Over 3,300 marriages registered in Ukraine in a week: where most
The Guardian

Slovakia will not participate in EU military initiatives regarding Ukraine - Fico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 348 views

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that his country will not participate in EU initiatives for military support to Ukraine, considering Brussels' plans to provide Kyiv with 140 billion euros as "the biggest mistake." The head of Slovak diplomacy, Juraj Blanár, denied Slovakia's isolation, citing the support of partners in exceptions for the export of Russian oil products.

Slovakia will not participate in EU military initiatives regarding Ukraine - Fico

Slovakia will not participate in any European Union initiatives aimed at military support for Ukraine. This was stated at a press conference on Sunday by the Prime Minister of this country, Robert Fico, reports UNN with reference to Aktuality.sk.

Details

According to him, Brussels' plans to provide Kyiv with 140 billion euros in the coming years are "the biggest mistake the EU is making."

As Prime Minister, I refuse to allow Slovakia to participate in any financial scheme aimed at helping Ukraine wage war and with military expenditures.

– Fico emphasized.

In turn, the head of Slovak diplomacy, Juraj Blanár, denied the claims of the local opposition that Slovakia is isolated in foreign policy. He stated that the government in Brussels promotes specific national interests and receives support from partners.

"What isolation? We agreed on exceptions, for example, for the export of Russian oil products to the Czech Republic, for spare parts or maintenance of our oil and gas pipelines. Our European partners supported us," said the head of the Slovak Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Recall

Recently, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that his government will never sign loan guarantees for Ukraine for military expenditures. According to him, Slovakia will not spend a single cent from its own budget for these purposes, but is ready to help Ukraine with humanitarian issues.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Robert Fico
European Union
Czech Republic
Slovakia
Ukraine