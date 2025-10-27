Slovakia will not participate in EU military initiatives regarding Ukraine - Fico

Slovakia will not participate in any European Union initiatives aimed at military support for Ukraine. This was stated at a press conference on Sunday by the Prime Minister of this country, Robert Fico, reports UNN with reference to Aktuality.sk.

Details

According to him, Brussels' plans to provide Kyiv with 140 billion euros in the coming years are "the biggest mistake the EU is making."

As Prime Minister, I refuse to allow Slovakia to participate in any financial scheme aimed at helping Ukraine wage war and with military expenditures. – Fico emphasized.

In turn, the head of Slovak diplomacy, Juraj Blanár, denied the claims of the local opposition that Slovakia is isolated in foreign policy. He stated that the government in Brussels promotes specific national interests and receives support from partners.

"What isolation? We agreed on exceptions, for example, for the export of Russian oil products to the Czech Republic, for spare parts or maintenance of our oil and gas pipelines. Our European partners supported us," said the head of the Slovak Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Recall

Recently, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that his government will never sign loan guarantees for Ukraine for military expenditures. According to him, Slovakia will not spend a single cent from its own budget for these purposes, but is ready to help Ukraine with humanitarian issues.

