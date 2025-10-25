Slovakia will never support loans for Ukraine's military needs - Fico

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico published a video on Facebook in which he expressed his opinion on the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's military needs. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The politician, in particular, commented on the meeting of the European Council in Brussels on October 23, where EU leaders discussed the probability of a decision on a reparations loan at Russia's expense for the period 2026-2027.

Whatever decision is made, I want us in Slovakia to understand this clearly. The government I lead will never, I emphasize, never, sign any loan guarantee for Ukraine for military expenditures. Nor will we spend a single cent from our own state budget for such a purpose. – Fico stated.

At the same time, he added that Slovakia is ready to help Ukraine with humanitarian issues.

Recall

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated that allies from the Coalition of the Willing should reach a decision on reparations loans for Ukraine by Christmas.

Earlier, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, at the beginning of the European summit in Brussels, was critical of the idea of using Russian assets held in Euroclear in Brussels to pay for aid to Ukraine.

Plans for a reparations loan to Ukraine to be presented soon – EC head