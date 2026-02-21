Slovakia joins Ukraine in the CV90 IFV operator group

$43.270.03
50.920.34
ukenru
February 20, 07:44 PM • 8146 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 14100 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 14712 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 20479 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 21803 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
February 20, 12:53 PM • 20887 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
February 20, 12:27 PM • 23730 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 42533 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM • 15123 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 21227 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−12°
0.6m/s
79%
760mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump holds press conference after Supreme Court overturns global tariffsVideoFebruary 20, 05:28 PM • 5530 views
Ukrenergo: Power outages across Ukraine on SaturdayFebruary 20, 05:39 PM • 4028 views
Moldova arrested three Russian agents who were preparing contract killings in UkraineFebruary 20, 06:55 PM • 4150 views
Trump announces new 10% global tariffs: how they will workFebruary 20, 07:10 PM • 3966 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 7634 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 23697 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 33053 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 42534 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 63183 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 99710 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
Gitanas Nausėda
Xi Jinping
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Washington, D.C.
White House
Lithuania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 3526 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 7650 views
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the warFebruary 20, 01:28 PM • 16525 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideoFebruary 20, 08:31 AM • 39587 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 42087 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Starlink
Film

Slovakia joins Ukraine in the CV90 IFV operator group

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

Slovakia unveiled its first CV9035SVK MkIV infantry fighting vehicle, becoming the eighth European operator country, including Ukraine. Bratislava ordered 152 units of this equipment for 1.68 billion euros.

Slovakia joins Ukraine in the CV90 IFV operator group
Photo: BAE Systems Hägglunds

Slovakia has officially unveiled its first CV9035SVK MkIV infantry fighting vehicle, joining a community of eight European countries, with Ukraine playing a key role. The solemn ceremony took place at BAE Systems facilities in Sweden, where the armored vehicle is undergoing final factory tests before being delivered to the customer. In total, Bratislava ordered 152 units of this equipment for 1.68 billion euros. This was reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

Slovakia has come one step closer to the club of operators from 8 European countries, including Ukraine. We must redouble our efforts to ensure that this modern equipment strengthens our common security as soon as possible.

— BAE Systems representatives noted during the presentation.

Technical advantages and armament of the new modification

The Slovak version of the CV90 MkIV is equipped with a powerful 35-mm Bushmaster II cannon, an integrated anti-tank missile system, and a modern digital fire control architecture. The vehicle's protection is designed to withstand direct hits from 30-mm shells in the frontal projection, and the Iron Fist active protection system guarantees additional crew safety.

Sweden and Denmark ordered infantry fighting vehicles for 25 billion: Ukraine will receive 40 units06.12.24, 15:36 • 54440 views

Thanks to a 1000 hp engine, the IFV can reach speeds of up to 70 km/h, making it one of the most mobile and protected vehicles in its class.

Localization of production and cooperation with the defense industry

An important part of the contract is the involvement of more than 30 Slovak enterprises, which will provide about 40% of the cost of armored vehicle production in the country.

Companies such as Konstrukta-Defense and MSM Land Systems have already joined the supply chain, which will allow Slovakia not only to receive ready-made vehicles but also to develop its own base for their further maintenance.

Deliveries of the first batches to units are expected as early as 2026, with the country's defense ministry considering the possibility of purchasing additional light tanks on the same platform.

Ukraine joins the club of CV90 BMP operating countries13.09.25, 04:51 • 4618 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
Sweden
Slovakia
Ukraine