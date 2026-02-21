Slovakia joins Ukraine in the CV90 IFV operator group

Photo: BAE Systems Hägglunds

Slovakia has officially unveiled its first CV9035SVK MkIV infantry fighting vehicle, joining a community of eight European countries, with Ukraine playing a key role. The solemn ceremony took place at BAE Systems facilities in Sweden, where the armored vehicle is undergoing final factory tests before being delivered to the customer. In total, Bratislava ordered 152 units of this equipment for 1.68 billion euros. This was reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

Slovakia has come one step closer to the club of operators from 8 European countries, including Ukraine. We must redouble our efforts to ensure that this modern equipment strengthens our common security as soon as possible. — BAE Systems representatives noted during the presentation.

Technical advantages and armament of the new modification

The Slovak version of the CV90 MkIV is equipped with a powerful 35-mm Bushmaster II cannon, an integrated anti-tank missile system, and a modern digital fire control architecture. The vehicle's protection is designed to withstand direct hits from 30-mm shells in the frontal projection, and the Iron Fist active protection system guarantees additional crew safety.

Thanks to a 1000 hp engine, the IFV can reach speeds of up to 70 km/h, making it one of the most mobile and protected vehicles in its class.

Localization of production and cooperation with the defense industry

An important part of the contract is the involvement of more than 30 Slovak enterprises, which will provide about 40% of the cost of armored vehicle production in the country.

Companies such as Konstrukta-Defense and MSM Land Systems have already joined the supply chain, which will allow Slovakia not only to receive ready-made vehicles but also to develop its own base for their further maintenance.

Deliveries of the first batches to units are expected as early as 2026, with the country's defense ministry considering the possibility of purchasing additional light tanks on the same platform.

Ukraine joins the club of CV90 BMP operating countries