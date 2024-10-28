Slovak Prime Minister Fico announces a second attempt on his life
Kyiv • UNN
Robert Fico reported the appearance of an armed man with a loaded gun at a public event in the city of Dukla. This is the second attempted assassination attempt on the Slovak prime minister since the May incident.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that attempts to assassinate him continue. He said that this was the second time someone tried to attack him. The Slovak prime minister said this in an interview with Standard, reports UNN.
According to the Prime Minister of Slovakia, the incident occurred in the city of Dukla.
Fico told about one armed man who showed up at a public event, where the prime minister was present, with a loaded gun.
Recall
In May, Fico survived an assassination attempt in the town of Handlova, when he was shot several times at close range by writer Juraj Cintula. The bullets hit him in the stomach, and the operation, which took place in a local hospital, lasted 5 hours. At the end of May, he was transported from the hospital in Banská Bystrica to Bratislava, and continued to recover at home.
In early June, Fico posted a videoin which he said that “it will be a small miracle if I return to work in a few weeks.
In July, Fico reportedthat he had returned to work.