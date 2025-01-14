Slovak opposition prepares vote of no confidence in PM Fico

Today, January 14, all opposition parties in the Slovak parliament jointly announced their attempts to recall Prime Minister Robert Fico and pass a vote of no confidence in his government. This was reported by UNN with reference to Aktuality.

The opposition blames Fico and his government mainly for his trip to Moscow to meet with Vladimir Putin and for changing Slovakia's foreign policy orientation. "We clearly state that we will not allow Robert Fico to drive Slovakia eastward," said Michal Šimečka, leader of the social-liberal party Progressive Slovakia .

"Robert Fico has left Slovakia. Instead of being in our homeland and solving the problems that concern the people, he is flying around the world, bowing to dictators, enjoying luxury somewhere in Vietnam. He insults our neighbors and partners. He has removed himself from the governance that should be taking place here in Slovakia," Šimečka added.

The opposition also accused the coalition of not attending today's extraordinary parliamentary session to reaffirm Slovakia's foreign policy orientation. They wanted to confirm that Slovakia's main living space is the EU and NATO, and to condemn the actions of politicians leading to Slovakia's international isolation. However, without the coalition MEPs, the opposition did not have enough votes to open the meeting. According to them, this is primarily a disgrace for the MPs from the Voice, who publicly declare their support for the EU and NATO.

"During the 14 years that Robert Fico has been in charge of Slovakia, he has done so much damage that it is impossible to list it here even in x hours," Šimečka said.

