Slovak opposition prepares vote of no confidence in PM Fico

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 129397 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 117272 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 125335 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 126498 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 158169 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108467 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 154578 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104190 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113777 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117089 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 42726 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116790 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114760 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 28974 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 43832 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 129397 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 158169 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 154578 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 183346 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172779 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114760 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116790 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138495 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130449 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 148015 views
Actual
Slovak opposition prepares vote of no confidence in PM Fico

Slovak opposition prepares vote of no confidence in PM Fico

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25729 views

Opposition parties in Slovakia announced an attempt to pass a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Robert Fico. The main reason was his trip to Moscow and the change in the country's foreign policy course.

Today, January 14, all opposition parties in the Slovak parliament jointly announced their attempts to recall Prime Minister Robert Fico and pass a vote of no confidence in his government. This was reported by UNN with reference to Aktuality.

The opposition blames Fico and his government mainly for his trip to Moscow to meet with Vladimir Putin and for changing Slovakia's foreign policy orientation. "We clearly state that we will not allow Robert Fico to drive Slovakia eastward," said Michal Šimečka, leader of the social-liberal party Progressive Slovakia .

“We are not a Russian rag": people protest against Prime Minister Fico in Slovakia04.01.25, 01:26 • 27620 views

"Robert Fico has left Slovakia. Instead of being in our homeland and solving the problems that concern the people, he is flying around the world, bowing to dictators, enjoying luxury somewhere in Vietnam. He insults our neighbors and partners. He has removed himself from the governance that should be taking place here in Slovakia," Šimečka added.

The opposition also accused the coalition of not attending today's extraordinary parliamentary session to reaffirm Slovakia's foreign policy orientation. They wanted to confirm that Slovakia's main living space is the EU and NATO, and to condemn the actions of politicians leading to Slovakia's international isolation. However, without the coalition MEPs, the opposition did not have enough votes to open the meeting. According to them, this is primarily a disgrace for the MPs from the Voice, who publicly declare their support for the EU and NATO.

"During the 14 years that Robert Fico has been in charge of Slovakia, he has done so much damage that it is impossible to list it here even in x hours," Šimečka said.

“It's impossible": Fico refuses to go to Kyiv14.01.25, 13:06 • 54975 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
natoNATO
michal-simeckaMichal Šimečka
robert-ficoRobert Fico
european-unionEuropean Union
slovakiaSlovakia

Contact us about advertising