“It's impossible": Fico refuses to go to Kyiv

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will not go to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Slovak Parliament Vice Speaker Tibor Gaspar said in a commentary to a Russian media outlet, UNN reports.

"It's not possible. I don't think it will happen," Gashpar said.

The statement was made during a visit of a delegation of Slovak MPs to Moscow to discuss gas transit.

Context

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico invited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to talks on ending Russian gas transit through Ukraine. He proposed to meet for talks in Slovakia, near the border with Ukraine.

Zelenskyy agreed to meet with Fico, but invited the Slovak prime minister to Kyiv.