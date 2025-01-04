“We are not a Russian rag": people protest against Prime Minister Fico in Slovakia

On Friday, January 3, thousands of people protested in the Slovak capital Bratislava against the pro-Russian policies of Prime Minister Robert Fico. This was reported by Aktuality, according to UNN.

Details

About 4,000 people gathered in the Slovak capital to protest Fico's pro-Russian policies. The protesters received posters by the artist Rudolf Sikora from the organizers: on one side was written “Betrayal” and on the other side “We are Europe.

Slovak citizens also had other slogans, such as “Slovakia, beware, the occupation has begun” and “Fico, go to Moscow, leave Slovakia alone.

Slovak Prime Minister Fico complained in a letter to the EU leadership about the suspension of gas transit

The European Union anthem was played at the event, with protesters also waving EU flags. At the rally, Slovaks said: “We are not a Russian rag”. They also added that Fico wants to give Slovakia to Russia.

At the same time, the artist Sikora emphasized the need for the public to join forces with the opposition at the protest.

“This is not about politicization... I am begging you, opposition politicians, to pull yourself together,” he said.

Recall

Robert Fico met with Putin in Moscow. The main topic of the talks was the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine to Europe after December 2024.