“We are not a Russian rag": people protest against Prime Minister Fico in Slovakia

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 82711 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157535 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132769 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140009 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137484 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177415 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111862 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168919 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104663 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114015 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137236 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136694 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 72871 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105225 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107421 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 157535 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177415 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168919 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196422 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185508 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136694 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137236 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144876 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136387 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153404 views
“We are not a Russian rag": people protest against Prime Minister Fico in Slovakia

“We are not a Russian rag": people protest against Prime Minister Fico in Slovakia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27621 views

In Bratislava, 4,000 people protested against Prime Minister Fico's pro-Russian policies. Protesters with EU flags accused Fico of “treason” and called on him to “go to Moscow.

On Friday, January 3, thousands of people protested in the Slovak capital Bratislava against the pro-Russian policies of Prime Minister Robert Fico. This was reported by Aktuality, according to UNN.

Details

About 4,000 people gathered in the Slovak capital to protest Fico's pro-Russian policies. The protesters received posters by the artist Rudolf Sikora from the organizers: on one side was written “Betrayal” and on the other side “We are Europe.

Slovak citizens also had other slogans, such as “Slovakia, beware, the occupation has begun” and “Fico, go to Moscow, leave Slovakia alone.

Slovak Prime Minister Fico complained in a letter to the EU leadership about the suspension of gas transit30.12.24, 09:58 • 84595 views

The European Union anthem was played at the event, with protesters also waving EU flags. At the rally, Slovaks said: “We are not a Russian rag”. They also added that Fico wants to give Slovakia to Russia.

At the same time, the artist Sikora emphasized the need for the public to join forces with the opposition at the protest.

“This is not about politicization... I am begging you, opposition politicians, to pull yourself together,” he said.

Recall 

Robert Fico met with Putin in Moscow. The main topic of the talks was the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine to Europe after December 2024.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
bratislavaBratislava
robert-ficoRobert Fico
european-unionEuropean Union
slovakiaSlovakia

