Skyscraper-sized asteroid to fly past Earth this week: watch it online

$41.230.05
48.500.10
ukenru
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 5314 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
02:27 AM • 3264 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 45430 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 70946 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 39485 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 54852 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 77062 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 29864 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 57781 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 38026 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
0m/s
91%
748mm
Popular news
Over ten enemy UAVs attack Kirovohrad region: explosions heard in the citySeptember 16, 10:47 PM • 21659 views
Charlie Kirk murder suspect left a note before shooting: details revealedSeptember 17, 01:01 AM • 3602 views
Russia's entire military logistics are under threat: "ATESH" paralyzed a railway hub near YekaterinburgPhoto03:14 AM • 6554 views
NATO ships conducted a special operation due to a suspicious Russian vessel off the coast of Sweden03:37 AM • 26004 views
Elections to the Verkhovna Rada may take place in the near future - MP04:55 AM • 14491 views
Publications
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 45392 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 70916 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 35911 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 77045 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 57772 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Charles III
Queen Camilla
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Kirovohrad Oblast
Kropyvnytskyi
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 19716 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 26197 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 56650 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 55042 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 59494 views
Actual
BM-30 Smerch
The Guardian
Fox News
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Skyscraper-sized asteroid to fly past Earth this week: watch it online

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

The asteroid 2025 FA22, measuring between 130 and 290 meters, will fly past Earth at a distance of 835,000 kilometers. Its flyby can be observed live, although scientists previously believed it could collide with the planet in 2089.

Skyscraper-sized asteroid to fly past Earth this week: watch it online

This week, an asteroid the size of a skyscraper will fly past Earth. Until recently, it was believed that there was a small probability of it colliding with our planet in 2089. However, scientists no longer believe that the asteroid will hit, and its flyby can be seen in a live broadcast. This is reported by Live Science, writes UNN.

Details

In the coming days, astronomers and everyone interested will be able to observe asteroid 2025 FA22, which will fly relatively close to Earth. Its size ranges from 130 to 290 meters, which means that in terms of its magnitude, it is almost as large as a skyscraper. The cosmic guest will fly at a distance of about 835 thousand kilometers from Earth – more than twice as far as the Moon.

Despite the fact that the asteroid will fly at a relatively safe distance, its speed is impressive – approximately 38.6 thousand kilometers per hour. If it did collide with Earth, the consequences could be catastrophic: the impact energy could destroy a metropolis.

Mysterious beam of light in the sky over Ukraine: astronomer explained what it was26.08.25, 15:23 • 6875 views

The asteroid was discovered in March 2025 by the Pan-STARRS 2 telescope in Hawaii. Astronomers believed that there was a small (0.01% – which is considered quite large for astronomers) probability of a collision with Earth in September 2089. It was then that the object topped the European Space Agency's list of potential threats. But later, the risk of collision was completely ruled out, as astronomers recalculated its trajectory and excluded such a possibility of impact with Earth. In May 2025, the asteroid was officially removed from the ESA risk list.

This year's flyby of 2025 FA22 can be seen live thanks to the "Virtual Telescope" project. The broadcast will begin on the night of September 18 at 11:00 PM EDT (06:00 AM September 18 Kyiv time) from the observatory in Manciano, Italy. If the sky is clear, the asteroid will become bright enough to be seen even with household telescopes or powerful binoculars.

In addition to observation, scientists will use this event to collect new data. In particular, NASA's Goldstone radar telescope in California will help determine the asteroid's size, shape, and surface features. And the International Asteroid Warning Network (IAWN) will conduct training to practice an asteroid deflection scenario, as if it were indeed going to collide with Earth in the future. Thus, astronomers will conduct a "training" before a real threat in the future.

Scientists have discovered that Earth has a hidden time limit01.09.25, 10:39 • 5458 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Meteorite
European Space Agency
NASA
California
Italy