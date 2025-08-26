Mysterious beam of light in the sky over Ukraine: astronomer explained what it was

$41.430.15
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
11:34 AM • 10184 views
Government will update border crossing rules for men aged 18 to 22 today - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
11:32 AM • 16255 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 11705 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 81620 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM • 46374 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 49412 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 167114 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 93683 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Exclusive
August 25, 11:41 AM • 79958 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Germany accused a US Department of Defense contractor of spying for China
August 26, 02:44 AM
Music Yoga Day and International Actor's Day: what else is celebrated on August 26
August 26, 03:18 AM
Remains of ancient human ancestor "Lucy" shown for the first time in Europe
August 26, 04:58 AM
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over Ukraine
06:39 AM
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHR
08:06 AM
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
11:32 AM • 16269 views
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHR
08:06 AM
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 06:24 AM
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumn
August 25, 02:18 PM
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 167119 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Hanno Pevkur
Mykhailo Podolyak
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Sumy Oblast
China
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin Butler
10:03 AM
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over Ukraine
06:39 AM
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?
August 25, 02:33 PM
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumn
August 25, 02:18 PM
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence Day
August 24, 08:41 PM
Oil
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Pistol
Ammunition
The Guardian

Mysterious beam of light in the sky over Ukraine: astronomer explained what it was

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

A strange beam of light illuminated the sky over Ukraine. This was the result of fuel dumping from the upper stage of the Chinese CZ-8A rocket.

Mysterious beam of light in the sky over Ukraine: astronomer explained what it was

On the night of August 26, a strange beam of light illuminated the sky over Ukraine, which was noticed in Ukraine and abroad. This was the result of fuel dumping from the upper stage of the Chinese CZ-8A rocket, launched on August 25 at 22:08 Kyiv time from the Satellite Launch Center in China. This version was confirmed by astronomer Jonathan McDowell, who comments on launches, reports UNN.

Details

The space Telegram channel Alpha Centauri initially reported that it could have been a bolide, but later refuted this assumption and indicated that it was, after all, the Chinese CZ-8A rocket.

An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over Ukraine8/26/25, 9:39 AM • 56037 views

Probably, the shape depends to some extent on the design of the ventilation system.

Astronomer McDowell also reported on the version with the Chinese rocket. He said that the phenomenon, which was observed not only in Ukraine, was the result of fuel dumping from the upper stage of CZ-8A, launched at 19:08 UTC, observed from Germany at 20:38 UTC (22:38 CEST).

Some commentators expressed doubts under the astronomer's post that it could be fuel dumping, as the stream was too straight. However, McDowell explained that this could be caused by the peculiarity of the ventilation system's structure.

On August 25, 2025, at 19:08 UTC (August 26 at 22:08 Kyiv time), the CZ-8A was launched from the commercial spaceport LC-1 in Wenchang, Hainan Province, China. According to official sources, the satellites successfully reached their designated orbit.

The rocket delivered 9 SatNet LEO Group 10 communication satellites for China's state internet constellation into orbit.

A large asteroid may collide with Earth in 2032: scientists estimate the level of danger1/29/25, 7:50 PM • 32792 views

Anna Murashko

News of the WorldTechnologies
