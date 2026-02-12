$43.030.06
09:49 AM
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
09:16 AM
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
08:30 AM
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
February 11, 04:28 PM
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Skeleton racer Heraskevych addresses Ukrainians after IOC disqualification

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

Vladyslav Heraskevych, disqualified by the IOC from the 2026 Olympics, thanked Ukrainians for their support. He plans to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Skeleton racer Heraskevych addresses Ukrainians after IOC disqualification

Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych, who was disqualified by the IOC from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympic Games, addressed Ukrainians with words of gratitude for their support, writes UNN.

Dear Ukrainians, I thank you very much for your support. Together we are stronger. Having gone through this moment, I want to thank you and quote a wonderful person, Pavlo Petrychenko: "All beautiful people remain optimistic." Everything will be Ukraine! We will win! Fight - you will overcome, God helps you!

- said Heraskevych.

Heraskevych spoke about the IOC's double standards after being disqualified at the Olympics12.02.26, 12:17 • 920 views

Addition

The IOC disqualified Ukrainian Vladyslav Heraskevych before the first run of the 2026 Olympics in skeleton because he was supposed to start in a "helmet of memory" - as a sign of respect for fallen Ukrainian athletes and all our Heroes.

Heraskevych stated to journalists that he would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Julia Shramko

SocietySports
War in Ukraine
Ukraine