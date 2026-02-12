Skeleton racer Heraskevych addresses Ukrainians after IOC disqualification

Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych, who was disqualified by the IOC from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympic Games, addressed Ukrainians with words of gratitude for their support, writes UNN.

Dear Ukrainians, I thank you very much for your support. Together we are stronger. Having gone through this moment, I want to thank you and quote a wonderful person, Pavlo Petrychenko: "All beautiful people remain optimistic." Everything will be Ukraine! We will win! Fight - you will overcome, God helps you! - said Heraskevych.

Heraskevych spoke about the IOC's double standards after being disqualified at the Olympics

Addition

The IOC disqualified Ukrainian Vladyslav Heraskevych before the first run of the 2026 Olympics in skeleton because he was supposed to start in a "helmet of memory" - as a sign of respect for fallen Ukrainian athletes and all our Heroes.

Heraskevych stated to journalists that he would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).