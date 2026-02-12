Heraskevych spoke about the IOC's double standards after being disqualified at the Olympics

$43.030.06
51.210.04
ukenru
09:49 AM • 1914 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
09:16 AM • 10859 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
08:30 AM • 40702 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 33234 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 45932 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 36802 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
February 11, 04:28 PM • 31208 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM • 27257 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM • 49619 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM • 20258 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
4m/s
93%
730mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kyiv under ballistic missile attack, explosions heard in the cityFebruary 12, 12:39 AM • 30520 views
An defense industry enterprise was hit in the Tambov region of the Russian FederationVideoFebruary 12, 02:12 AM • 26650 views
Putin subordinates Rosgvardia and EMERCOM to Chief of General Staff Gerasimov - ISWFebruary 12, 04:02 AM • 23931 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych out of 2026 Olympics due to 'memory helmet' ban, plans appeal to CAS08:19 AM • 10188 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"Video08:43 AM • 12693 views
Publications
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 49632 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 43751 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 45397 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 55117 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 67369 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Lysak
Vitali Klitschko
Mark Rutte
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Dnipro
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"Video08:43 AM • 12958 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 24476 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 26429 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollarsFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 27147 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 28554 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
WhatsApp

Heraskevych spoke about the IOC's double standards after being disqualified at the Olympics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych reacted harshly to his disqualification at the 2026 Olympics due to a "memory helmet" with which he honored fallen Ukrainian athletes. The athlete considers the decision selective and is considering an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Heraskevych spoke about the IOC's double standards after being disqualified at the Olympics

Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych harshly reacted to the decision regarding his disqualification at the 2026 Olympics in Italy. The athlete was banned from competing because one of the elements of his equipment at the competition was a "memory helmet," with which Heraskevych wanted to honor fallen Ukrainian athletes. Vladyslav's reaction to the ban on competing is reported by UNN with reference to Suspilne Sport.

Details

In his comment, the athlete noted that his actions did not violate the regulations, and the restrictions applied to him seemed selective. According to him, the helmet did not contain political calls, but only had a symbolic character. Currently, the Ukrainian's team is considering the possibility of appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

I still believe that we did not violate any rules and had every right to compete in this helmet, on par with other athletes who did similar things in previous days at these Olympic Games.

- Vladyslav stated.

The athlete also drew attention to, in his opinion, double standards in approaches to different participants in the competitions. He emphasized that he did not receive clear explanations as to why in other cases the organizers did not apply similar sanctions.

I received no explanation regarding the Russian flag, why no sanctions were applied, why a skier has the right to perform with a message to a deceased teammate, and we do not. The document also stated that I publicly announced that these were victims of the war, although, of course, when you look at the helmet, it is not clear. This helmet does not carry a political context, so I believe I had every right to compete in it.

 - he says.

Separately, Heraskevych commented on the arguments of IOC representatives, in particular Kirsty Coventry's position. According to the Ukrainian, statements about supporting Ukraine look contradictory against the background of the adopted decision.

The arguments put forward by Mrs. Coventry, that they support Ukraine and are in solidarity with Ukraine - there are great doubts about this. Especially after this decision.

 - added the skeleton racer.

At the same time, the athlete noted that the discussion of the situation took place without conflict. He was offered a so-called compromise option - to demonstrate the helmet at the start, and compete in another, after which he would receive it again in the mixed zone. However, Heraskevych considers such an approach unfair.

The tone was adequate, there was no scandal. She suggested that we could show it at the start, but I would ride in a different helmet and then it would be given to me in the mixed zone. But I believe that I should have the same rights as other athletes in other sports from other countries. For some reason, I did not receive such rights.

- Heraskevych's statement reads.

The skeleton racer emphasized that for him, this story is a matter of principle and dignity.

We paid the price for our dignity. I defended the interests of Ukraine and the memory of athletes.

- the athlete summarized.

Recall

The IOC disqualified Ukrainian Vladyslav Heraskevych before the first run of the 2026 Olympics in skeleton because he was supposed to start in a "memory helmet" - as a sign of respect for fallen Ukrainian athletes and all our Heroes.

Heraskevych himself told reporters that he would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

At the same time, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha condemned this decision, calling it a shameful moment and a betrayal of the Olympic Code.

Stanislav Karmazin

SocietySportsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Ukraine