Heraskevych spoke about the IOC's double standards after being disqualified at the Olympics

Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych harshly reacted to the decision regarding his disqualification at the 2026 Olympics in Italy. The athlete was banned from competing because one of the elements of his equipment at the competition was a "memory helmet," with which Heraskevych wanted to honor fallen Ukrainian athletes. Vladyslav's reaction to the ban on competing is reported by UNN with reference to Suspilne Sport.

Details

In his comment, the athlete noted that his actions did not violate the regulations, and the restrictions applied to him seemed selective. According to him, the helmet did not contain political calls, but only had a symbolic character. Currently, the Ukrainian's team is considering the possibility of appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

I still believe that we did not violate any rules and had every right to compete in this helmet, on par with other athletes who did similar things in previous days at these Olympic Games. - Vladyslav stated.

The athlete also drew attention to, in his opinion, double standards in approaches to different participants in the competitions. He emphasized that he did not receive clear explanations as to why in other cases the organizers did not apply similar sanctions.

I received no explanation regarding the Russian flag, why no sanctions were applied, why a skier has the right to perform with a message to a deceased teammate, and we do not. The document also stated that I publicly announced that these were victims of the war, although, of course, when you look at the helmet, it is not clear. This helmet does not carry a political context, so I believe I had every right to compete in it. - he says.

Separately, Heraskevych commented on the arguments of IOC representatives, in particular Kirsty Coventry's position. According to the Ukrainian, statements about supporting Ukraine look contradictory against the background of the adopted decision.

The arguments put forward by Mrs. Coventry, that they support Ukraine and are in solidarity with Ukraine - there are great doubts about this. Especially after this decision. - added the skeleton racer.

At the same time, the athlete noted that the discussion of the situation took place without conflict. He was offered a so-called compromise option - to demonstrate the helmet at the start, and compete in another, after which he would receive it again in the mixed zone. However, Heraskevych considers such an approach unfair.

The tone was adequate, there was no scandal. She suggested that we could show it at the start, but I would ride in a different helmet and then it would be given to me in the mixed zone. But I believe that I should have the same rights as other athletes in other sports from other countries. For some reason, I did not receive such rights. - Heraskevych's statement reads.

The skeleton racer emphasized that for him, this story is a matter of principle and dignity.

We paid the price for our dignity. I defended the interests of Ukraine and the memory of athletes. - the athlete summarized.

Recall

The IOC disqualified Ukrainian Vladyslav Heraskevych before the first run of the 2026 Olympics in skeleton because he was supposed to start in a "memory helmet" - as a sign of respect for fallen Ukrainian athletes and all our Heroes.

Heraskevych himself told reporters that he would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

At the same time, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha condemned this decision, calling it a shameful moment and a betrayal of the Olympic Code.