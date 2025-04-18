$41.380.17
President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM • 10393 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 40316 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 42785 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 77057 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 30968 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86295 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68689 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153211 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88822 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90768 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Six thousand rescuers will be involved in maintaining security on Easter - SES

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5756 views

The SES will involve more than 6,000 rescuers and 2,500 pieces of equipment for Easter. 430 rescuers will be on duty in Kyiv; the number may be increased.

Six thousand rescuers will be involved in maintaining security on Easter - SES

The State Emergency Service will involve more than six thousand rescuers for safety on Easter. This was reported by the head of the Department of Emergency Prevention of the State Emergency Service, Roman Tsyren, UNN writes.

During the Easter and Commemoration Days, six thousand rescuers will be on duty in Ukraine in an enhanced mode

- said the representative of the State Emergency Service.

Tsyren added that 2,500 units of fire and rescue and special equipment will also be involved.

"2,500 units of special and other fire and rescue equipment will be involved," he said.

According to him, 430 rescuers and 100 pieces of equipment will be involved in duty in Kyiv. If the situation becomes more complicated, the number of personnel and equipment can be doubled.

"I assure you that the State Emergency Service is ready to perform its tasks even in these difficult conditions of aggression by the Russian Federation," Tsyren stressed.

Addition

Earlier, UNN reported that the National Police of Ukraine is strengthening security measures for Easter. Squads will be on duty near churches, patrol roads and selectively inspect citizens' belongings.

Also, UNN wrote that Ivano-Frankivsk region canceled all mass events on Easter in the Prykarpattia region. Khmelnytskyi and Kirovohrad regions, on the contrary, shortened the curfew on the festive night. And Kyiv appealed to religious communities to limit mass Easter services or make them online. The capital's authorities also called on the heads of religious communities to take the necessary security measures during festive services.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWar
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
