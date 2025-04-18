Six thousand rescuers will be involved in maintaining security on Easter - SES

The State Emergency Service will involve more than six thousand rescuers for safety on Easter. This was reported by the head of the Department of Emergency Prevention of the State Emergency Service, Roman Tsyren, UNN writes.

During the Easter and Commemoration Days, six thousand rescuers will be on duty in Ukraine in an enhanced mode - said the representative of the State Emergency Service.

Tsyren added that 2,500 units of fire and rescue and special equipment will also be involved.

"2,500 units of special and other fire and rescue equipment will be involved," he said.

According to him, 430 rescuers and 100 pieces of equipment will be involved in duty in Kyiv. If the situation becomes more complicated, the number of personnel and equipment can be doubled.

"I assure you that the State Emergency Service is ready to perform its tasks even in these difficult conditions of aggression by the Russian Federation," Tsyren stressed.

Addition

Earlier, UNN reported that the National Police of Ukraine is strengthening security measures for Easter. Squads will be on duty near churches, patrol roads and selectively inspect citizens' belongings.

Also, UNN wrote that Ivano-Frankivsk region canceled all mass events on Easter in the Prykarpattia region. Khmelnytskyi and Kirovohrad regions, on the contrary, shortened the curfew on the festive night. And Kyiv appealed to religious communities to limit mass Easter services or make them online. The capital's authorities also called on the heads of religious communities to take the necessary security measures during festive services.