Six people were killed in a restaurant explosion in the Czech Republic

Six people were killed in an explosion at a restaurant in the city of Most in the northwestern Czech Republic. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

30 people were evacuated from the restaurant and surrounding buildings. According to the newspaper, the explosion could have been caused by a gas leak.

According to preliminary information from eyewitnesses, a heater overturned, causing a fire, - the fire department said.

Interior Minister Vit Rakushan said that the cause was probably a propane-butane heater that had overturned in the restaurant's front garden.

The fire department reported that it had rescued one seriously injured restaurant guest who was trapped in the bathroom.

