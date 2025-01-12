ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Six people were killed in a restaurant explosion in the Czech Republic

Six people were killed in a restaurant explosion in the Czech Republic

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29180 views

An explosion occurred in a restaurant in Most, Czech Republic, killing 6 people. The tragedy was caused by an overturned propane-butane heater in the front garden of the restaurant.

Six people were killed in an explosion at a restaurant in the city of Most in the northwestern Czech Republic. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

30 people were evacuated from the restaurant and surrounding buildings. According to the newspaper, the explosion could have been caused by a gas leak.

According to preliminary information from eyewitnesses, a heater overturned, causing a fire,

- the fire department said.

Interior Minister Vit Rakushan said that the cause was probably a propane-butane heater that had overturned in the restaurant's front garden.

The fire department reported that it had rescued one seriously injured restaurant guest who was trapped in the bathroom.

Recall

In Los Angeles, the fire has covered more than 22,000 acres, with only 11% contained. Rescuers are battling the fire as Santa Ana winds are forecast to increase to 70 miles per hour.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
