Six people were injured in a powerful explosion at a government shipyard in Hong Kong

A serious incident occurred at a government shipbuilding enterprise located on Stonecutters Island, resulting in injuries to facility workers. According to preliminary data, the cause of the emergency was a technical malfunction of equipment, which provoked an instantaneous detonation in the work area. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The explosion occurred at approximately 10:00 local time, causing panic among the staff of the state institution. Public broadcaster RTHK reported that six men were at the epicenter of the event, sustaining injuries of varying severity, but their condition is assessed as stable. All victims were immediately hospitalized to the nearest medical facility for emergency care and additional examinations.

Investigation into the causes of mechanical failure at the facility

Currently, Hong Kong law enforcement agencies, together with technical experts, are conducting a detailed investigation on the shipyard's territory. The main version of the investigation remains a probable mechanical malfunction of one of the ship repair systems, which led to an uncontrolled release of energy.

Part of the enterprise's operations has been temporarily suspended to conduct safety checks to prevent a recurrence of similar incidents at this strategically important facility of the region's maritime infrastructure.

British base in Cyprus attacked after UK granted US permission for strikes on Iranian targets - media